Men’s underwear brand JustWears secures £ 2.6million in funding





Direct-selling men’s underwear brand JustWears has secured £ 2.6million in funding. The British brand, known for its use of sustainable and biodegradable materials, said seed funding from investors Pembroke VCT, Ignite XL and Sunshine Ventures will be used to grow its team to around 15 people, invest in bringing in new materials. innovative and biodegradable products on the market and develop new product lines. JustWears was started in 2018 by co-founders Yang Liu and Alex Walsh who wanted to disrupt a $ 30 billion market by creating comfortable underwear using sustainable materials such as trees, seaweed, and corn. Its first product – underwear with a pocket design and mesh undercarriage – is made from tree fibers sustainably sourced from Austria’s forests. The material uses 10 times less water and requires 20 times less arable land to produce compared to cotton, according to the brand. JustWears Secures Funding to Fuel Growth After seeing first-hand the impact of unsustainable crops like cotton on the plant, now is the time to reduce our over-reliance on certain natural fabrics, said founder Liu, who studied at Nanjing Agricultural University in China. . After all, the fashion industry is the second most polluting industry in the world, and until brands and businesses commit to changing the materials they use, that won’t happen. We were excited to bring Pembroke and our other amazing investors on this journey to help lead this change and create comfortable and durable everyday wear that people love. Since its launch, JustWears has sold over 150,000 items to over 40,000 customers in over 70. He said he achieved more than 250% year-over-year growth. Simon Porter, Chief Investment Officer at Pembroke VCT, said: When we first met Yang and Alex, we were extremely impressed with their motivation and dedication, as well as their ability to innovate in a category ripe for the market. disturbance. The JustWears team has created a high quality product, designed with an emphasis on sustainability. We are thrilled to be an investor in JustWears and look forward to working with the team to help the business continue to grow at an impressive rate.

