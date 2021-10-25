Cottagecore at goblincore, the fashion trends that are booming on social networks

After cottagecore and goblincore, say hello to cabincore, the latest trend that should invade our wardrobes this season. But what do these words really mean, or rather these aesthetics?

While they continue to multiply on the Internet, these concepts remain incomprehensible to many baby boomers in particular.

Yet they are a big problem, to the point of accumulating millions of views on social networks, and influencing various players in the fashion industry.

Let’s take a closer look at some of these aesthetics to help you understand and maybe even embrace them.

Gone are the days of bohemian looks, rock’n’roll vibes, country inspirations or glam-chic styles, today’s trends and aesthetics all come in the form of a “-core”.

This is a new phenomenon that we owe once again to Generation Z and social networks, with a proliferation of niche aesthetics and accompanying hashtags that often refer to a subculture that we found in other creative fields, such as decoration or music.

The problem is, it can be difficult to grasp all of these “-core” aesthetics, to the point of not knowing which trend to follow, or at least which to identify with.

This handy rundown should help you navigate this new fashion world.

Rustic, natural, romantic, country spirit – these are some of the words that probably best define the cottagecore aesthetic that emerged in the second lockdown, especially among momfluencers.

It is undoubtedly the one that comes closest to the bohemian style, with its quest for authenticity and its return to nature, to the essential, of which we have talked so much during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Concretely, this translates into traditional handcrafted materials and craftsmanship, such as lace dresses, floral patterns or embroidery, transparency and curtains, and bright but not vivid colors.

Cottagecore is without a doubt one of the most popular trends on social media with no less than 7 billion views for the associated hashtag on TikTok.

Another trend that emerged during the pandemic towards the end, more specifically is the regencycore. As the name suggests, this is none other than a dress style inspired by the Regency era, made popular by the Netflix series. Bridgerton.

As a result, men and women are now adopting clothes from another time, long considered obsolete, or even pieces once considered restrictive that women have updated.

This look is characterized by restrictive-piece corsets that women have reclaimed, empire-style dresses, beaded and feathered headbands, and long gloves, as noted in a Stylight report in January.

The regencycore aesthetic hasn’t proven to be such a lasting trend, with “only” 13.5 million views on TikTok.

Fantastic fashion

Goblincore is arguably the most out-of-the-box trend that has emerged in recent months, but that hasn’t stopped it from attracting a huge following on social media from around the world.

Nature is at the heart of this aesthetic, but it’s far from cottagecore. Everything here revolves around the forest, with a special focus on the real and fantastic creatures found there.

It’s a sort of mystical forest world, in short.

This is a wardrobe made up of a multitude of patterns of snails, mushrooms, toads, earthworms, animal skulls and even elves. The pieces are often cut loose, and come in colors inspired by the forest (brown, moss green, beige).

Goblincore is proving to be clearly popular, branching out into the decor and beauty worlds, and with no less than 615 million views on TikTok.

As the latest fashion trend to emerge, the cabincore aesthetic is already getting a lot of press as we head into the current season. As temperatures drop across much of the globe, men and women alike are opting for cozy, comfortable pieces to bundle up in.

Indeed, locking may (hopefully) be a distant memory, but the need for comfort and heartwarming fashions seems to persist.

This translates into chunky sweaters, padding, materials like tweed, and neutral colors.

The cabincore trend is new, but is already all the rage on social networks. On TikTok, the hashtag already has 26 million views. AFP Relaxnews