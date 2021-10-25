Khloe Kardashian Looks Stunning In Leather Mini Dress After SNL Cameo





Khloe kardashian made her first appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend as a sister Kim kardashian took over hosting functions. Khloe, 37, stunned viewers in a bodycon red leather dress which she paired with a striking pair of Christian Louboutin heels. The Good American founder shared snaps of her blunders behind the scenes before appearing in several of the show’s sketches alongside mom Kris jenner. The Instagram Snaps showed the ravishing reality TV star in red as she showed off her toned physique while posing looking over her shoulder. Her long blonde locks were draped over her shoulder as she clung to a hallway pole in the backstage. Khloe captioned the snap series: “SNL” and included two love heart emojis. Fans and friends of the star quickly jumped on the post to share their appreciation.





Picture: Khloé Kardashian / Instagram)



Picture: Khloé Kardashian / Instagram)

Jonathan ‘Foodgod’ Cheban, who was also there to support his friend Kim in her guest role, wrote: “It was EVEN better in person !!!” Sister Kylie jenner also made her feelings known by writing “cutie” with a red heart emoji. Khloe wore her tantalizing red number during a courtroom skit titled The People’s Kourt. Kim played her older sister Kourtney Kardashian as the judge for the play. The first case to be treated was “Khloe kardashian Vs. Kim Kardashian-West “as Khloe accuses Kim – who was played by Heidi Gardner – of stealing her makeup artist. In the scene, there was a freak Kim’s search with Gala as well as the fact that she had put on makeup before fully covering her face at the event. Kris Jenner was brought forward for the next case which saw shots being fired at Kylie and Kendall Jenner. The “mom” jokingly revealed that she was suing Kylie because her pregnancy didn’t fit her marketing and public relations plan. Kendall – played by Halsey – was later sued by her mother as her lack of drama caused problems for the family brand.





Picture: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com)



Picture: GC Images)

Khloe’s appearance on the show followed a week in which she had been mocked for allegedly editing his social media images once again. She posted pictures of herself wearing a plum-colored, full-length patterned leotard as she looked at the camera over her shoulder as she bent over to show off her famous butt. Another snapshot showed her standing with her back leaning against a wall and her arms outstretched seemingly incredibly high above her head and shoulders. The black-and-white image prompted one fan to comment that the reality TV star had go to the Arms gadget, alongside a laughing crying emoji. Do you have a story to sell? contact us at [email protected] or call us directly on 0207 29 33033.

