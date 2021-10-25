The industrial grandeur of Bottega Veneta





His first trip to Detroit six years ago happened somewhat by accident, when he was delayed en route to Jamaica and ended up staying for several days. Detroit really is the birthplace of techno, he recited conscientiously, and he loves techno; he also saw parallels with his hometown of Leeds, the industrial heart of England. He mentioned Jim Jarmusch’s vampire opus in Detroit, Only lovers will stay alive, which presents this magnificent building, which has such an incredible heritage. One side of his jacket fell attractively from his shoulder. Does he like cars?someone asked. Has he visited any of the, uh, car sites? I mean, I’m not going to tell you what I did in the cars here! Everyone chuckled. He showed his own knitting, with squares of thick, stiff fabric colliding with each other. It sounds simple, like everything at Bottega, he said, but in reality, it’s a feat of engineering. The same thinking was applied to the hard, crumpled jackets and pants, which were woven with metal, making the items crumpled. The metal, the cars, the work clothes, you know, I was really excited at first by this idea of, what is the American? he thought. Bottega Veneta Salon 3 Jonas Gustavsson Then everyone retired to the Magic Stick, a glamorous old-fashioned bowling alley with a big dance floor upstairs. The music was great. Lee posed for selfies with women in micro-mini skirts and houses in sheer, sparse feathered pants, then stood at the corner of the bar and looked into Bliges eyes for most of the evening. Around midnight, the legendary Moodymann spun records in front of a too small crowd. Behind him, four women in Moodymann T-shirts swayed side to side in unison, and two cooled off with small black fans. Mannequins with huge green Bottega bags crowded in front of him; one, with a sweet blond mule, twerking his little ass with great fanfare. The crowd was gracious when it should have been fair. In fashion, you have to wonder if people are so obsessed with the trend of the obvious that they miss the story that is happening right in front of them. Ultimately, the question is not whether Bottega is gaining the world’s attention – it does – but whether it can deliver the type attention that Lee is looking for. Outside, a guest with a beautiful color of curls and glossy lips, dressed in sheer patchwork nylon pants and a matching canvas top made by their best friend, said he wished they had ‘There are more models from Detroit in the show. They were locals, and I asked them how Bottega found them: he was exactly the kind of person, I thought, whose interest and fandom had driven Bottega to his righteous perch. Oh, they didn’t sneak in, they said, pointing to the scene to suggest it was their birthright. But somehow they couldn’t have made it to the Michigan Theater, they had to pass the show’s time halfway through. Now read Jonathan Anderson: I’ve always loved the work of ceramicist Dame Magdalene Odundo Gucci’s next designer collaboration is with Comme Des Garons Bianca Saunders: “Hair is an integral part of black culture. It’s shaping identity ‘

