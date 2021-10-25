LIU prepares the next generation of fashion professionals for success in an ever-changing industry

Photo: Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

One of the questions young people ask us most often is what they need to prepare for a career in fashion, and the answers most fashion professionals will give you are: hands-on experience and relevant, an understanding of the business side of fashion and industrial relations.

These things aren’t always part of a typical undergraduate program, but when Long Island University launched its Bachelor of Science in Fashion Merchandising in 2015 he decided to do things a little differently. In addition to their basic academic requirements and the required courses on buying, importing / exporting, and visual merchandising, fashion students are offered many opportunities that involve them in the industry and provide business training and education. experiential learning needed to do so in the ever-changing world of fashion.

“We bring together all the creative aspects of fashion, as well as the business side of fashion,” says Cherie Serota, director of the program, which is under the umbrella of LIU’s business school. “We prepare students for a practical opportunity to enter the fashion industry with a full understanding of the business so that, if they wish, they can create their own fashion start-up, armed with the knowledge. , skill and a sense of fashion direction. Really, we prepare them for any route they choose. “

This well-rounded approach revolves around key projects and experiences that set LIU apart: students run an on-campus boutique where they handle purchasing, merchandising, marketing, and event planning; they organize annual fashion shows to showcase the designs of the student-run business; they travel to New York to visit showrooms and hear from fashion makers; and they support consulting projects both at home and abroad. Below, Serota gives us an overview of the most exciting opportunities the program has to offer.

Industry tours are a big part of the program, can you share some examples?

We are only 35 miles from New York, so we go to the city a lot. We met first-hand designers, such as Rebecca Minkoff, Elie Tahari, the owners of Vineyard Vines, Shep and Ian Murray, among others. The Daily women’s clothing Style editor Alex Badia worked with our students behind the scenes to explain how and where inspiration takes place and what makes something important enough to make it one. Daily women’s clothing article. Our students have historically worked at New York Fashion Week and regularly attend Javits Center trade shows.

What about international travel?

Our goal is to visit a fashion capital every year. We have been to Paris, Florence and Milan. We had a trip planned to London in the spring of 2020, but unfortunately it was canceled at the last minute due to the pandemic. As part of each experience, we take charge of a consulting project abroad. We’ll start preparing months in advance for college, and then we’ll go on a trip with a full project file three-quarters of the way we have come. Then, once there, with boots on the ground, we begin to delve deeply into the business, the culture, the competitive landscape, and other things that inspire our senses – the food, the smells, the sights and the the sounds.

Can you give an example?

Sure. We were commissioned to conceptualize the term “Made in Italy” for a possible pop-up shop inside the Salvatore Ferragamo museum in Florence; the Ferragamo team were interested to see what American fashion students had to say. At home, on campus, we began to virtually research and “visit” other fashion museums or museums that had fashion exhibits from around the world. The team assessed the competitive landscape and used this information as a benchmark for the next steps.

Once on the pitch in Florence, we were trying to really understand what it means to be made in Italy. We went to all the Italian designer stores like Fendi, Gucci, Valentino, Prada and of course Ferragamo. We also visited artisans and multigenerational businesses proud of their heritage and cultural roots. We ate pizza and pasta, saw artwork, and shopped at the local markets; we met owners, townspeople and other students; asked questions and listened to their answers. Then, [the students] came up with a full proposal and pitch deck to present to the Salvatore Ferragamo museum marketing team. They looked at the project through the prism of Gen Z and the wants and needs of this generational cohort who were actually their target customer.

More recently, we delivered a similar consulting project for Hervé Léger. Hervé Léger was launching a new brand called Hervé, aimed at Gen-Z customers with a lower price. Our students loved this project because they were this client. Therefore, they took a look at who Gen Z is, what do they want, how much are they willing to pay for it, how do they wear it, where do they shop, and who are the top influencers they follow. They also presented the Hervé team with an Instagram mockup, a social media proposal, and a bunch of stellar launch ideas.

Can all fashion merchandising students participate in these projects?

The choice is theirs. Students can choose to travel and participate in this project, or if they prefer, they can participate in a project at home, on campus, in a brand management course. Hervé Léger was part of Brand Management, while Ferragamo was part of Global Fashion Consulting. If you specialize in fashion merchandising, you will most likely be exposed to a consulting project.

Do these projects ever help students get jobs in companies?

Many students have turned these opportunities into summer internships. Let’s just say, when we visited a showroom and we had a student who had the audacity to ask, “Do you have any jobs this summer? It always materialized into something very positive.

Students can also gain on-campus retail and fashion show production experience. What does this imply?

We organize a parade every year; the Fashion Club oversees this and they work in tandem with the Student Body Boutique, a student-run clothing store on campus. All the clothes on the show come either from the Student Body Boutique, student designers or recycled clothes. The Boutique is managed, for the most part, by our fashion merchandising majors.

Students shop, visit the Javits Center, and choose merchandise at the biannual fairs held there. They review the reports to see which categories are selling well and which are not, and then they create a markdown calendar. They do all the special events for the store. They market the store. Basically, they are in charge of all aspects of the store from A to Z. The profits from the store are allocated to the fashion merchandising program and used for scholarships and overseas travel.

There is also a large entrepreneurial component in the curriculum. Can you tell us more about the Capstone project?

Capstone is the culmination of their four years with us. Therefore, students are tasked with creating a brand, product, or fashion business and leading it from concept to completion. The other students serve as the C-suite and the class becomes the meeting room. We meet once a week and take small bites in building each business. It’s really manageable… They start with the actual idea, then the next week they work on the mission statement, the vision statement, they work on the actual design components and so on, until what they get to the final presentation, which is represented in a pitch deck to a panel of judges, some from industry and others from academia. The final presentation is not only an oral presentation, but it is also a complete business proposal, a brand book and product samples.

Do students ever end up starting these businesses for real?

A lot of them left to start this business, or with the intention of starting the business, because it’s really to the point where they could give it the go ahead if they want to.

If not, how does the program prepare students for a constantly changing and evolving industry?

We are always reviewing our program and modifying it according to the needs of the industry. Right now, durability is extremely important, so we added it as a requirement. We know that inclusiveness and diversity are very important, so they are covered in many of our courses, if not all. Same with transparency and authenticity – we take a look at blockchain and how a business can be transparent throughout its supply chain.

Many of our teachers come from industry, if not all. So, they are all extremely knowledgeable and teach what they know from on-the-job experience. They teach what they know by living it. Of course, it also helps make connections, get internships, and get visits to brand’s showrooms, businesses, and headquarters to learn first-hand what it really means to work in the industry. of fashion.

