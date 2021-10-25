Bipasha Basu in printed mini dress enjoys golden hour in Maldives, can you guess the price? | Fashion trends

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu flew to the Maldives with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and his family. She has shared several photos and videos from her time there, enough to make you miss the sun, sand and sea. The star is now saying goodbye to the island nation by sharing photos of her posing on time. gold, wearing a pretty printed mini dress.

Bipasha took to Instagram on October 24 to share several images from her last day in the Maldives. Saying goodbye to the island nation, Bipasha posted the photos with the caption, “Until we meet again. The Maldives will beauty you.”

The 42-year-old star chose a cute beach dress for the photos, clicked by Karan Singh Grover. The set comes from the shelves of the clothing brand Limerick. If you want to include this piece in your wardrobe, we have also discovered its price. Scroll forward to find all the details.

Take a look at Bipasha’s post:

The flowy mini dress Bipasha chose for the oceanfront photoshoot features an off-the-shoulder neckline with gathered details. Crafted from luxe crepe, this burgundy and blue draped dress features gold detailing along the neckline, a floral and bird print, and sheer draped sleeves. The print on the dress is inspired by 400 year old Pichwai craftsmanship.

The relaxed fit and mini length of the Bipasha dress make it an ideal choice for a beach vacation. If you want to include it in your collection, we have some news for you. The dress is available on the Limerick site, and it will cost you 10,800.

Bipasha Basu’s printed mini dress (limerickstore.com)

Standing barefoot on a wooden terrace by the sea, Bipasha posed during the golden hour while wearing the dress. She paired the set with large gold earrings and sunglasses. Open side braids, nude lipstick, and a bare face completed her beach look.

What do you think of his appearance?

