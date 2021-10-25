Fashion
Bipasha Basu in printed mini dress enjoys golden hour in Maldives, can you guess the price? | Fashion trends
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu flew to the Maldives with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and his family. She has shared several photos and videos from her time there, enough to make you miss the sun, sand and sea. The star is now saying goodbye to the island nation by sharing photos of her posing on time. gold, wearing a pretty printed mini dress.
Bipasha took to Instagram on October 24 to share several images from her last day in the Maldives. Saying goodbye to the island nation, Bipasha posted the photos with the caption, “Until we meet again. The Maldives will beauty you.”
The 42-year-old star chose a cute beach dress for the photos, clicked by Karan Singh Grover. The set comes from the shelves of the clothing brand Limerick. If you want to include this piece in your wardrobe, we have also discovered its price. Scroll forward to find all the details.
Take a look at Bipasha’s post:
+
READ ALSO | Bipasha Basu is a happy beach girl in this vibrant blue and white kaftan
The flowy mini dress Bipasha chose for the oceanfront photoshoot features an off-the-shoulder neckline with gathered details. Crafted from luxe crepe, this burgundy and blue draped dress features gold detailing along the neckline, a floral and bird print, and sheer draped sleeves. The print on the dress is inspired by 400 year old Pichwai craftsmanship.
The relaxed fit and mini length of the Bipasha dress make it an ideal choice for a beach vacation. If you want to include it in your collection, we have some news for you. The dress is available on the Limerick site, and it will cost you 10,800.
Standing barefoot on a wooden terrace by the sea, Bipasha posed during the golden hour while wearing the dress. She paired the set with large gold earrings and sunglasses. Open side braids, nude lipstick, and a bare face completed her beach look.
What do you think of his appearance?
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/bipasha-basu-in-printed-mini-dress-enjoys-golden-hour-in-maldives-can-you-guess-the-price-101635135607091.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]