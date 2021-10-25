No.5 in Ohio State Men’s Basketball Power Rankings

With the promise of fans in the stands and a return to normalcy, Ohio State to open 2021-22 season with exhibition game against Indianapolis on November 1. Eight days later, Akron will come to Value City for the first official game, a visit that was canceled last year when COVID-19 delayed the start of the season.

The Buckeyes will bring a 15-player squad by their side this season, one with unprecedented experience that includes two players in their sixth year of college basketball and four more in their fifth. Third-year forward EJ Liddell is the first Ohio State player to return after being named to the Big Ten first team since Aaron Craft made it in 2013-14, and his decision to return after exploring his NBA draft supply has the Buckeyes opening the season chosen to finish fourth in a preseason poll conducted jointly by The Dispatch and The Athletic.

With all of that in mind, The Dispatch is counting down to the start of the season with our annual power rankings. These rankings are an educated estimate of the players who will have the most impact on the pitch during the entire season and will include every player on the roster.

The ranking continues today with Zed Key.

Zed key n ° 5

Position: Center

To classify: Second year (second year)

Size weight: 6 feet 8/245 pounds

Jersey number: 23

Major: University exploration

Background

A three-star prospect in the 2020 Glen Head (New York) Long Island Lutheran class, Key was ranked No.22 in mid-country and No.143 overall rookie according to the 247Sports.com composite database.

After blowing his way on the Ohio States radar with an outstanding performance at the NBAPA Top 100 Camp held at the University of Virginia in mid-June 2019, he enlisted in the State of Ohio on September 22, 2019, over a weekend he originally planned. an official visit to Marquette. An official visit was also scheduled to Florida the following weekend. The Buckeyes were his only official visit. Florida, Cincinnati, Georgia, Illinois, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Penn State and Rutgers, among others, also offered him.

As a senior, Key led his team on average in points (15.9) and rebounds (8.7), blocked 2.0 shots per game and shot 68.1% (178 for 261) since ground. He scored 25 points and 12 rebounds in a victory over Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, a team ranked No.2 nationally by MaxPreps.com. Key followed that up by scoring 37 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in a win over Hillside (New Jersey) The Patrick School. In addition to being one of five finalists to be named New Yorks Mr. Basketball, Key was named to the All Tournament Team in three different events: the Beach Ball Classic 2019 in Myrtle Beach, SC, The Iolani Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii, and the Montverde Invitational in Montverde, Florida. Its season has been cut short due to COVID-19. The Crusaders finished 22-3 overall.

Must know

Key has a company snake named 7. He’s a car enthusiast who can build an entire engine himself. Key has his own clothing line, with shirts with its Finger Guns logo. An active social media user, Key took part in a TikTok dance video with Columbus cop Anthony Johnson in hopes of sending a message of positivity. His Ohio State teammates call him Mr. Fix-It, and he’s known to change tires, remove bumps, replace car doors, and build new televisions for his fellow Buckeyes.

During his official visit to the state of Ohio, Key spent time with program legends Evan Turner and DAngelo Russell. It was mainly hosted by Duane Washington Jr., EJ Liddell and Luther Muhammad. He has an aunt who lives about 15 minutes from campus. Ohio State Assistant Coach Jake Diebler was his main recruiter. At Long Island Lutheran, Key was a teammate with second-year Illinois goaltender Andre Curbelo, and the two took pictures of each other ahead of their first clash last season.

Key shares a first name with his father.

Recap 2020-21

Key made the most of his limited duty as a freshman. Playing behind Kyle Young and Liddell at the post, he averaged 5.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in just 11.7 minutes per game, one of four Buckeyes to appear in all 31 games. He blocked 22 shots, just behind Liddell on the Ohio State roster, and Key clocked a team record 61.6% (61 for 99) from the floor.

He opened the season with 12 points in a win over Illinois State and continued with his first double-double four games later when he tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Cleveland State. The performance came five days after Key played just two minutes in a road win over a versatile Notre Dame side that made it difficult for the center to see the field.

It would be a theme throughout the season. Key has played single-digit minutes in 12 games and has only been on the field for six minutes in the Ohio States against Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA tournament. After scoring 11 points in a fierce home win over Penn State on January 27, Key has only scored 46 points in the last 14 games (3.3 points per game) and has not scored any three-way goals. times.

Outlook 2021-22

Key came to Ohio State with a well-deserved reputation as an elite top scorer and the potential to become a Big Ten player. In his second season on the program, Key will have the opportunity to take on a bigger role as the Buckeyes look to play third-year forward and the return of Big Ten first-team selection EJ Liddell to the post. attacker. The move will open up chances for Key and the transfer of Butler and sixth-year Indiana Joey Brunk, who continue to fight through the preseason for a starting spot.

Everyone has things they need to improve on, coach Chris Holtmann said during the preseason. I like our depth and when we were playing hard, our ability to bounce back with Joey and Zed on five and our physique with EJ on 4. Defensively there are issues with guys who maybe don’t quite have it. the same mobility. We need to improve in our ball screen covers and our post defense in general.

There is no shortage of talented greats in the Big Ten. Key has worked to expand his game, and there is a strong belief within the program that he can eventually add a consistent three-point shot to his repertoire. Right now, Key must figure out how to coexist with Liddell as a forward: last season they were together on the pitch for 63:56, scoring 111 points and allowing 91 (plus-20).

You can see Zed playing smarter instead of more physically, Liddell said. I take charge of him every now and then because he likes to push people back pretty hard.

Liddell and Kyle Young’s play, in particular, often caused Holtmann to lament after the game that he didn’t find more minutes for Key. He has to prove that he can stay on the ground for longer continuous periods of time and that starts with his bulletproof defense. If he can make progress towards that end and continue to remain an effective and efficient scorer for the Buckeyes on offense, Key could be in line for a breakout season.

