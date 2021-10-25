Fashion
Pressiat is the gender-fluid Parisian designer who makes gothic fashion
One of this year’s most exciting Paris Fashion Week shows took place in a dimly lit club in the heart of Pigalle. Earlier this month, the label Pressiat showed off her spring 2022 collection, towering models, performers and performers walked through flashing strobe lights in clothing that looked like Victorian Gothic armor from the future: raw-edged blazers, quirky kilts in neon pink, puffed sleeves in leather layered and draped dresses. Considering the aesthetics and location, it’s no wonder the designer operates in the same circles as Gothic icon Michle Lamy, who got to know him from the Manko Club, a Parisian cabaret that has closed its doors. doors in 2019.
Pressiat, which is only in its second season, was founded by Vincent Garnier Pressiat, who wanted to put the fluidity of genres at the heart of the label. I don’t want a garment to define a genre, I want it to be a unit and if you want to wear it, it is quite possible, he says. I like the idea that femininity can be shown in men and vice versa. Clothing is self-expression, you shouldn’t be blocked because clothing defines a genre. All of my clothes are designed for all genders.
For the spring 2022 show, which took place at Le Rouge club space decorated with baroque turrets and spiral columns, Pressiat was inspired by gypsies from several communities, freedom and travel, and Stevie Nicks during his Fleetwood Mac era. References to glam rock, Mick Jagger and the band The New York Dolls were also scattered throughout the collection in the form of draped and oversized shapes, leotards, bell bottoms and of course sequins.
Pressiat graduated from the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne and worked at John Galliano, Maison Margiela, Saint Laurent and Balmain, before launching his own house. The designer says he wants to make clothes for sensitive men who want to show the part of femininity in them, as well as for women with a conquering look.
At Margiela, the influence of detail and the history of clothing inspired me, he says, detailing what he learned in some of the most popular fashion houses in Paris. At Saint Laurent, the sense of Parisian elegance, and at Balmain, the volume and ornamentation as well as the commercial aspect of the garment.
There’s no denying the rise of gender fluidity in fashion, but in the highest circles of the fashion world, it is perhaps less seen than on the streets. Of all the shows in Paris during fashion week, there were only a handful of labels Vivienne Westwood and Raf Simons among them who experimented with fuzzy gender lines for spring 2022. That’s part of what makes it So intriguing pressiat: by mixing the traditional codes of the Victorian era. and those of the 1970s, both of which were eras of deeply hyper-gendered styles, he recontextualizes historical silhouettes in today’s haute couture society.
Sculptural leather blazers give shoulders an entirely new shape, for example, while corsets contort the shape of wearers in a look that many have become eminently familiar with, as corset style soars into ubiquity. The Victorian era is a source of endless elegance, it inspires me a lot, adds Pressiat. Whether for men or women. For this season, that’s a lot to carry over into the accessories and austerity that you can find during this time.
Some of Pressiat’s staples include sheer and sheer lingerie t-shirts with angled hook-and-eye closures protruding from the front; narrow corseted point-shoulder suit jackets; leather pants with tie closures on the legs and stiff leather vests with pointy shoulders, nicknamed the devilish vest. If these names bring joy to you, it is intentional. I would like people to maintain an eccentric elegance with a touch of humor and feel strong and confident, he says. I like the idea that you can feel like armor in my clothes, that you are untouchable, but sensitive.
Sources
2/ https://www.wmagazine.com/fashion/pressiat-designer-paris-fashion-week-interview
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]