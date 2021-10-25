Pressiat is the gender-fluid Parisian designer who makes gothic fashion

One of this year’s most exciting Paris Fashion Week shows took place in a dimly lit club in the heart of Pigalle. Earlier this month, the label Pressiat showed off her spring 2022 collection, towering models, performers and performers walked through flashing strobe lights in clothing that looked like Victorian Gothic armor from the future: raw-edged blazers, quirky kilts in neon pink, puffed sleeves in leather layered and draped dresses. Considering the aesthetics and location, it’s no wonder the designer operates in the same circles as Gothic icon Michle Lamy, who got to know him from the Manko Club, a Parisian cabaret that has closed its doors. doors in 2019.

Pressiat, which is only in its second season, was founded by Vincent Garnier Pressiat, who wanted to put the fluidity of genres at the heart of the label. I don’t want a garment to define a genre, I want it to be a unit and if you want to wear it, it is quite possible, he says. I like the idea that femininity can be shown in men and vice versa. Clothing is self-expression, you shouldn’t be blocked because clothing defines a genre. All of my clothes are designed for all genders.

For the spring 2022 show, which took place at Le Rouge club space decorated with baroque turrets and spiral columns, Pressiat was inspired by gypsies from several communities, freedom and travel, and Stevie Nicks during his Fleetwood Mac era. References to glam rock, Mick Jagger and the band The New York Dolls were also scattered throughout the collection in the form of draped and oversized shapes, leotards, bell bottoms and of course sequins.

Behind the scenes of the Pressiat presentation.

Pressiat graduated from the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne and worked at John Galliano, Maison Margiela, Saint Laurent and Balmain, before launching his own house. The designer says he wants to make clothes for sensitive men who want to show the part of femininity in them, as well as for women with a conquering look.

At Margiela, the influence of detail and the history of clothing inspired me, he says, detailing what he learned in some of the most popular fashion houses in Paris. At Saint Laurent, the sense of Parisian elegance, and at Balmain, the volume and ornamentation as well as the commercial aspect of the garment.

There’s no denying the rise of gender fluidity in fashion, but in the highest circles of the fashion world, it is perhaps less seen than on the streets. Of all the shows in Paris during fashion week, there were only a handful of labels Vivienne Westwood and Raf Simons among them who experimented with fuzzy gender lines for spring 2022. That’s part of what makes it So intriguing pressiat: by mixing the traditional codes of the Victorian era. and those of the 1970s, both of which were eras of deeply hyper-gendered styles, he recontextualizes historical silhouettes in today’s haute couture society.

A look from the Pressiats spring 2022 collection. Courtesy of Pressiat

Sculptural leather blazers give shoulders an entirely new shape, for example, while corsets contort the shape of wearers in a look that many have become eminently familiar with, as corset style soars into ubiquity. The Victorian era is a source of endless elegance, it inspires me a lot, adds Pressiat. Whether for men or women. For this season, that’s a lot to carry over into the accessories and austerity that you can find during this time.

Some of Pressiat’s staples include sheer and sheer lingerie t-shirts with angled hook-and-eye closures protruding from the front; narrow corseted point-shoulder suit jackets; leather pants with tie closures on the legs and stiff leather vests with pointy shoulders, nicknamed the devilish vest. If these names bring joy to you, it is intentional. I would like people to maintain an eccentric elegance with a touch of humor and feel strong and confident, he says. I like the idea that you can feel like armor in my clothes, that you are untouchable, but sensitive.