a new take-back service for fashion brands

NEW YORK, 25 October 2021 / PRNewswire / – Available now in the United States, Bewearcy was founded with a strong belief in sustainability to help brands integrate into the circular economy and retain customers by offering purchase credit in exchange for pre-loved garments. A new service will make it easy for customers to donate old clothes and renew the wardrobe of their favorite fashion brands. While for fashion companies, Bewearcy helps embrace the core value of sustainability and simultaneously increases average revenue by 68% and customer retention rate by 77%. According to GlobalData 2021 Market, Sizing and Growth Estimate, the second-hand market is expected to double over the next five years, reaching $ 77 billion. As an advocate for change, Bewearcy wants to encourage more conscious consumer behavior by integrating new purchases into the circular model. Considering that the resale process can be tedious and not always rewarding, Bewearcy takes full responsibility for customers to collect, dry wash and bring old clothes to market in exchange for purchase credit from partner brands. A purchase credit can be used as a discount and equals 30-50% off the next purchase. With just one integration, Bewearcy helps fashion brands become more sustainable, gain new customers and retain old ones. The key idea behind this was to merge the resale and retail markets and provide an opportunity for brands to go green and for consumers to easily renew their wardrobes, says Ivan Cherkachin, the founder of Bewearcy. The startup was initiated in 2020 by Ivan Cherkachin and Oleg Abramov and recently succeeded in the investment round by attracting $ 420,000. Collaborate successfully with mid and upper mid-range fashion brands in Russia, Bewearcy is now planning to expand. Using Bewearcy is neat and straightforward: the service unites consumers, brands and second-hand markets, providing an effortless and beneficial way to increase sustainability in fashion retail. For more information, please visit https://bewearcy.com/ Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bewearcy/ Show original content: SOURCE Bewearcy

