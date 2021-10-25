Meet TikTokers’ growing fashion labs from their bedrooms

These intrepid teenagers are at the forefront of material innovation, forging bio-workshops from bacteria, food waste, and mushrooms

In a double-speed clip, Simone Lawler repaints her friends pink. Seconds later, she takes it off and covers it with what looks like chopped mushrooms, before wrapping it all in cling film. To the uninitiated, it sounds like one of those unbalanced click bait hacking videos that aren’t going precisely anywhere, but Lawler is one of many to take to the platform to document their culture. of biomaterials. It is a broad term which can mean Several things, but in the case of DIY enthusiasts at TikToks, it’s all about growing fabrics from natural, plant-based materials. I got really interested in mushrooms and their role in nature, says Lawler, 23, explaining that his interest came from an unlikely source: a podcast by Joe Rogan. Rogans interview with a mycologist (fungal biologist) Paul Stamets sent her to the research burrow and saw her investigating fungi through her own experiences, which is how she found herself making a mycelium corset and post it on TikTok.

Mycelium is basically the root system of fungi, and its growth can be harnessed to create anything from plant pots and wrappers to corsets. A lot of fashion projects look for inspiration for aesthetic purposes, but I wanted to use (mushrooms) to tackle some of the fashion issues, like trash and non-biodegradable materials, says Lawler, who is just now. graduated from the University of West London and landed at Central Saint Martins to undertake a Masters in biodesign in September. Narrating each step of the process as it goes, Lawler also made materials from orange zest and carrot, apple skins and pineapple leaves. I wanted to see if other people are interested in it and create some kind of community around it, she says. I have had such positive feedback. People have contacted me because they are also interested and want to practice it, and the people of united share their research with me. It was great to network with a range of different people and exchange ideas.





While Lawler takes a tutorial-type approach, Sofia Perales goes through the handle @mat_wise, publish videos with better quality. I consider myself to be a fan of artistic direction, she says. I make sure that all this content makes people feel something. I want it to reach their senses, evoke aesthetic appeal while giving information about the process of creation or (the materials) of use. Crunches and splashes of making intertwine with soothing classical music as she dresses in weave shaped molds, and self-made elevators dumbbells at the gym. Working primarily with eggshells, the 26-year-old materials designer says the creations are the result of research through design. I see myself as a methodical, fair, pragmatic and artistic designer with the aim of contributing to a more sustainable way of life, says Perales. My inspiration comes from the idea of ​​doing things in a way more true to the earth.

All of my work is essentially based on the climate emergency, because I want to inspire people by using nature as part of my work to live a more symbiotic life with their environment Manon Wilson

By focusing on food waste like eggshells, Perales aims to contribute to a more sustainable cultural practice. It promotes a paradigm shift by demonstrating that organic waste can act as an alternative asset to the objects produced. Excessive food waste is prevented from ending up in landfills and re-entering the cyclical process, giving it a chance to be tapped into product design, she says, adding that it follows the cradle-to-cradle model because it will nourish the soil like a fertilizer at the end of its useful life, rather than polluting the environment as many synthetic materials do. A seemingly complicated topic at first glance, the culture of biomaterials has been made easier and opened up to a new audience thanks to the makers of TikTok. All of my work is essentially based on the climate emergency, because I want to inspire people by using nature as part of my work to live a more symbiotic life with their environment, explains Manon Wilson, 19, another fashion designer. who the platform to share the results of their experiments.





Alarmed by the sudden proliferation of single-use masks due to COVID, she decided to make a compostable mask in kombucha leather. The technique uses the skin that forms during the fermentation of kombucha. Called SCOBY, acronym for Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast (Sounds Delicious), it’s generally classified as waste or used to make more kombucha, but Wilson and other TikTok makers dry it out and process it. for use as a biomaterial. You get this material which is really cool, flexible and also very durable. Looks like leather, she said. Wilson used her experiences with biomaterials as the basis of a portfolio to help her apply for CSM, as she couldn’t afford to undertake the core course they typically require of students. It worked; the prestigious school accepted her and she enrolled in September.





Others are doing it for the sheer pleasure of playing with new material, which falls somewhere between raw and captivating, and undoubtedly ticks the box for premium ASMR content as evidenced by The oddly calming Tech Interactives. filming video. @sugarandsliime shows a gloopy circle of bacterial cellulose material dyed blue with spirulina, while @syllyvava crumples and unfolds their SCOBY leather handbag, which looks suspiciously like bound human skin spell book of Hocus pocus. True to the horror theme, Rachel Britton (@racbripho) dries huge circles of kombucha leather in the sun and uses the skin-like results to pull them apart and stitch them up. Halloween masks. However, playing with giant gloop leaves and mixing your own fabrics from a mixture of orange peels or mycelium has potential beyond being a fun hobby, it looks more and more like the future of fashion. Animal agriculture has a significant impact on land use, water consumption and of course greenhouse gas emissions, says Gavin McIntyre, co-founder of Eco-friendly design, a biotechnology company that manufactures mycelium-based products, including foams and packaging. Have been able to grow mycelium in a few days as opposed to the six months and longer it takes to grow an animal.

It’s not just something that’s going to break down in the environment, it really alters the environment, naturally rich in nitrogen, which all proteins need to thrive Gavin McIntyre, co-founder of Ecovative Design