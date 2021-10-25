Elty, the buckle-free belt, announces record sales of innovative fashion accessories ahead of the holiday season





CAPITOLA, California, 25 October 2021 / PRNewswire / –Sales of the fashion accessory Elty, the belt without buckle, popped up on Etsy this year as shoppers discover a belt that holds the pants in place without a buckle. The benefits of a buckleless belt include greater comfort and a smooth look under tops and jackets. In addition, the metal-free belt will not scratch cars, guitars or other surfaces and can be worn by airport security. Elty, The Buckleless Belt, reports record sales of its innovative fashion accessory for men and women. The buckleless belt is more comfortable than a traditional belt for women returning to stylish jeans after the comfortable clothes they wore during COVID isolation. Sales are also driven by air travelers since the belt can be worn by airport security. The belt should sell well as a Christmas present and as a Christmas present. Holiday sales will include free shipping and gift wrapping. Susan mcpeak, the inventor and principle of Elty said, “Our sales have more than quadrupled this year because people find us on Etsy. belt buckles and I didn’t like that they were shown under the tops. It took a lot of experimentation to get the design right, but my buckle-less belt is comfortable and invisible under the tops, so it solves these issues and more! “ Yvette brooks, Mayor of Capitola, California where Elty is based, said “I expect Elty to be a trendy gift for the person who has everything. It’s unique and practical, and the marketing is cute, it’s hard to find!” The holiday travel season is also boosting sales of the buckle-free belt. Travelers buy it because they can leave the belt going through airport security and it’s comfortable for a long flight or a drive. Belt without buckle falls under $ 20 popular price point with buyers. To encourage holiday sales, Elty will be giving away free gift wrap November 15-December 31 on their Etsy store and their website. McPeak adds, “It’s a perfect gift or stocking stuffer for snowboarders, plumbers, mechanics, or anyone whose job or hobby requires a lot of bending and bending. Traditional belts are difficult to wear when leaning into a car engine or crawling under a sink. We joke that our mission is to eliminate “plumber crack” sightings. Store owner, Tatiana lima, Owner of Euphoria Rio mix clothing store at Capitola, California has been selling the belt without buckle in his shop for several years. Lima says, “When I see a woman pulling her jeans, I offer her a buckle-free belt to try on. Then I show her her back in the mirror. They see how much more beautiful they are and they are sold! “ Elty, Belt without buckle, is made in California. For more information contact Susan mcpeak at [email protected] View original content to download multimedia: SOURCE Elty

