Anya Taylor-Joy named Dior Global Fashion and Makeup Ambassador





The Queen’s Gambit Star Anya Taylor-Joy has spent most of awards season wearing stunning high fashion looks from Christian Dior. Today, the French fashion house has given Taylor-Joy an important new role: global ambassador for women’s fashion and makeup. Dior wrote in a news release that “Anya will partner with the brand, celebrating Dior’s iconic legacy and showcasing the designs and creations of Women’s Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri and Creative Director and Image makeup, Peter Philips. ” All in all, expect more great Dior moments from Taylor-Joy as she continues her busy career. Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior at the Emmys Jay L. ClendeninGetty Images Taylor-Joy was frank with SHE in an interview earlier this year about how she almost stopped acting once, but her friend and Emma her casting mate Mia Goth kept her going. “She was the first actress close to my age that I met, and we had a really cool conversation where I was like ‘I love you’ and she said ‘I love you’,” recalls Taylor-Joy. “And I said, ‘I will always support you. And she said to me, ‘I will always support you.’ It was like, ‘Okay, cool. Let’s move forward in this very wild industry, knowing that we are going to take care of each other. ‘ ” Back when Taylor-Joy started filming Emma with Goth, “I had worked back to back – right before Emma, ​​I had done two projects at the same time, and I was going through emotional relationships,” Taylor-Joy said. “So at the start of 2019 I was really broken and scared of everything, and Mia and I were coming back from rehearsal. I turned to her and said, ‘I think I’m going to stop playing. I don’t think I can do that. And I’ve never seen Mia look so worried in my life. She said, ‘But… that’s what you do. You can’t not… what are you talking about ?’ I was like, ‘I think I have to step back now and let it go and try to take care of my heart.’ And she said, ‘No, that would be really bad. You can’t not have the thing that’s your oxygen. I’m really glad she said that. Alyssa bailey

News and Strategy Editor

Alyssa Bailey is the News and Strategy Editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

