Factory Fashion Academy builds community through self-expression

Factory Fashion Academy teaches his way to a thriving creative community.

Founded by Skye Barker Maa, Fashion Factory Academy is an offshoot of Factory Five Five nestled in the Stanley Market. Its sleek industrial setting is sprinkled with flashes of vibrant color and interesting light fixtures meant to inspire creative freedom.

Fashion is one of the most exciting channels for the creative mind.

From fabric choices to silhouettes to stitching, clothing designers have a plethora of variables to play with. The freedom of this scope means the possibilities are endless.

Obviously, this means that designers need to know a lot about their craft. Successful execution requires a lot of skill. Designers must have both vision and technical knowledge to be successful.

Unfortunately, finding teachers in this field is one of the biggest challenges facing future fashion designers. Enter the Fashion Factory Academy.

Inside, the space immediately presents itself as open and free. The decor represents the purpose of Fashion Factory. Its minimalist and modern concept encourages free association.

Fashion Factory is a space of open creativity. The basic skills taught there are the blank canvas on which students paint their masterpieces.

We sat down with Barker Maa to discuss her inspiration for the academy, Denver’s creative scene, and how she hopes to contribute to the unique fashion community.

The call to Colorado

As a child, Barker Maa moved around a lot. She spent her early years moving between European countries while her father served in the military.

When it came time to go to college, she decided Colorado was the place to be. Barker Maa moved here to pursue his bachelor’s degree from Metropolitan State University. Once here, she fell in love with the unique culture and community.

“I think I was just emotionally ready to have some roots somewhere,” she said. After seeing a wide array of potential homes, Colorado captured its creative heart.

Much of this was because Barker Maa recognized the budding creative community. “The arts community in the metro area has evolved so rapidly,” she said.

When she moved here 28 years ago, she immediately felt the creative potential. This is precisely what inspired her to create the Factory Fashion Academy.

Inspiration for Fashion Factory

Barker Maa was inspired by his daughter. She set out to provide the experience that she felt her own child wanted. What she felt her daughter was missing, she herself contributed.

“All of my businesses were started for one of my children. My daughter took a lot of sewing lessons. I didn’t feel like she was taking away what she really wanted, ”she said.

Seeing that home schooling is not taught in schools, Barker Maa set out to teach designers the need to speak up. She hopes to keep these skills alive for generations.

The Factory Fashion space is also the answer to the physical demands of fashion design. With its multitude of different art activities, Factory Five Five quickly became too crowded for designers. They needed to expand to provide a suitable creative space.

“It happened at a shocking speed,” Barker Maa said. “When I started Factory, I wanted theater, film and fashion there.”

With so many creatives, space quickly became cramped. “Designers need work tables, they need the floor, they need space to move around. Here we have it all. she said.

Now designers are free to expand. They have the open space to visualize, create and bring their ideas to the real world in a space that supports them.

Factory Fashion Academy teaches skills for self-expression

Building on these fundamentals, Factory Fashion Academy puts students first. Their mission is to empower them both technically and creatively.

“We hope they will leave with the skills to make their own clothes. I hope they come away with the depth of what’s possible and the skills to execute it, ”said Barker Maa.

It goes beyond making T-shirts or sweatpants. Factory Fashion Academy recently launched several drag courses. Aimed at enabling the deepest form of self-expression, these classes are available for all age groups.

Children and adults are encouraged to follow their own creative impulses. By providing them with technical training, the academy gives growing designers valuable tools.

Students of the academy acquire valuable technical skills. Classes like Introduction to Fashion, Professional Makeup, and Costume Design teach students the physical logistics to create the look they desire.

But it does not stop there. Factory Fashion also teaches the soft skills that designers need to bring their personality to their projects. They learn to reinvent trends and create conceptual sketches, allowing originality to flourish.

The end result is that students come away with the ability to imagine new pieces and the technical skills to create them. With classes for different age groups focusing on everything from dating and basic tailoring to advanced techniques, Factory Fashion Academy helps designers thrive at all levels.

At the end of each class, the students participate in a parade. Previous pieces included everything from sandals and bobs to rompers. With renewed confidence and prowess, the unique personality of each student shines through in these pieces.

Support the creative community

While the Fashion Factory Academy aims to empower individuals, the community is deeply connected. The uniqueness of each creator comes together to form a dynamic creative community.

Barker Maa wants to create a space for collaboration. “There is so much diversity, the common thread is that people need a space to create art,” she said. This is what Factory Fashion hopes to deliver.

“We say, share space and work together. Let’s create a community together and support each other, ”she said.

The creative community supports the individual, and the individual advances the community in turn. That’s what Factory Fashion is.

An eye on the future

The focus for Factory Fashion will always be the Denver community. The goal is to grow with the community, supporting innovation in new directions.

“We just start by being an active member of our community. We want to provide space, offer opportunities and collaborate as much as possible, ”said Barker Maa.

As part of this mission, Factory Fashion remains open to everyone. Whether it’s a seasoned designer or just someone interested in fashion, everyone is encouraged to explore the space, go out, or enroll in one of the academy’s courses. .

One thing is certain: the future of Factory Fashion will continue to be unique and inspired.

“What else can we do that is non-traditional, exciting? We’re just starting to really explore all of the different ways we can come together in our communities. It’s a big opening for us, ”said Barker Maa.

All photographs by Adrienne thomas