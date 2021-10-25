Fashion
Fashion people wear cardigans all the time Here are the best styles
If a fashion person were to list a range of their current flagship pieces, chances are the sweater-vest would rank pretty high up there. Over the past few seasons we’ve seen this grandfather trend become a staple of the wardrobe. It’s honestly easy to understand the appeal of knit vests and why the style crowd continues to turn to them. On the one hand, wearing a cardigan alone or layered over a top or blouse brings a directional touch to a look. This ideal choice also has a cute and quirky vibe which is desirable for many.
Considering the trendy nature, there is a huge range of high end silhouettes to choose from. There are options like this choice of Who What Wear Collection which features a cut of the moment in a pretty neutral shade. On the other hand, there are gorgeous styles in colorful prints and patterns. Below, you’ll find our current favorite cardigans if you want to add a new choice to your rotation.
Cable Knit / Herringbone Vests
Who What to Wear Collection Knox Sweater-Cardigan ($ 115)
A + silhouette.
It also comes in this gorgeous cream color.
Mango Chevron waistcoat ($ 60)
Here for the high collar and strong shoulders.
Zara Cable knit cardigan ($ 40)
Chic with high waisted jeans.
PA Collegiate Sweater-Vest ($ 39)
Retro atmosphere.
H&M Cable Knit Jumper-Jacket ($ 30)
Pleasant on a tank top or a t-shirt.
Something french Cable knit cardigan ($ 44)
A beautiful cropped silhouette.
Oversized vests
Eloquii Long Sweater-Vest ($ 80)
With the idea of wearing a long cardigan over a shirt dress.
& other stories Oversized knit cardigan ($ 69)
Imagine this cardigan with your favorite leggings.
Ganni Ribbed knit cardigan ($ 195)
Elegant tucked into jeans.
Each apart Green Merino wool sweater-cardigan ($ 395)
Cheeky.
H&M Knit Sweater-Jacket ($ 25)
The side slits are a nice touch.
PA Oversize Jumper-Cardigan ($ 35)
A higher level basic.
Rue des Marguerites Oversize Jumper-Cardigan ($ 11)
For all your layering needs.
Jason wu V-neck wool-knit cardigan ($ 495)
Ties are fun.
Printed / colored vests
English factory Checked knit cardigan ($ 80)
Adorable cardigan? To verify.
Stine Goya a lot of vest ($ 270)
Try the mix of prints, as shown here.
& other stories Jacquard knit cardigan ($ 89)
Sweet hearts.
H&M Sweater-Vest ($ 20)
Wear it alone or over a t-shirt.
Samse Samse Simones Pull-Vest ($ 240)
Perfect.
May Milia Bow Pattern Jumper ($ 225)
The bow accent brings something different to this cardigan.
Zara Diamond knit cardigan ($ 46)
I can’t go wrong with argyle.
ACNE Studios Short Sweater-Cardigan ($ 280)
The high V-neck is lovely.
Garden of trees and horses Coletta Stripe wool-blend sweater-jacket ($ 279)
Make that statement.
Buttoned vests
Sandro Evone Wool & Cashmere Sweater-Jacket ($ 220)
Yes to this color.
Eloquii Long ribbed cardigan ($ 75)
To wear open or closed.
& other stories Knit cardigan with dolphin buttons ($ 89)
Buttons are dolphins!
Alex Moulin Merino Wool Bleecker Sweater Vest ($ 98)
Luxurious tint.
PA Short Sweater-Jacket ($ 35)
One more cropped style for you.
This article originally appeared on Who what to wear
