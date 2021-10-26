Teen calls on adults to shame her Princess Diana look





Princess Diana wouldn’t approve. A high school student claimed she was humiliated by adults via Facebook for her evening dress inspired by the late Princess of Wales. Grace Brumfield of Alabama posted a TikTok about his experience which racked up over 10 million views, 2.5 million likes and a whole lot of chatter. The now viral video of the 17-year-old features homecoming photos of herself and her very much in love boyfriend in a beautiful field of sunflowers. Brumfield then shared screenshots of comments she received from angry baby boomers on the social media app. Many have commented saying that the left was “trashy” and “inappropriate”. Another hateful comment Brumfield posted on his TikTok: “Wow, did her parents see her in there? Much too short and trashy for such a pretty girl. Leave something to the imagination, no need to put it all there. The so-called “inappropriate” dress was a black mini with ruffled sleeves. The outfit was reminiscent of a very chic and iconic fashion moment from Lady Di. The evening dress reminded viewers of Diana’s black “Revenge Dress”. The off-the-shoulder evening gown designed by Christina Stambolian was worn at an event in 1994 at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens. Princess Diana’s “revenge dress” in all its glory. Getty Images The sultry short dress was worn shortly after her ex-husband Prince Charles admitted to having an adulterous affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. Therefore, she wore the dress out of “revenge” due to its outrageous nature and hemline. Brumfield spoke to Buzzfeed News of the ordeal, saying, “We took our photos back home in a field of sunflowers that was planted in memory of another peer named Dalton Defilipi, who died last year.” Her boyfriend’s mom posted them to a Facebook group called Sunflowers and Daisies. And that’s where the adults got nasty. “My boyfriend’s mom started telling me the photos had around 32,000 likes. She was talking about all the good comments and then she said, ‘And of course there are the negatives too,’ ”she continued. The high school student added: “My heart immediately sank because I felt so confident in my appearance and dress that night, and I didn’t want that confidence being stolen from me somehow. I have been chosen all my life in my first year, I changed schools because things were going so badly. She explained that she was mostly disappointed that the commentators were mostly mothers and grandmothers. “The only question I had was, Why? I didn’t see anything wrong with my photos, so why has there been such negative comments? Brumfield wondered. One comment in particular that she said she had hurt her the most was from a woman named Rhonda. “She said that depending on how I was dressed, I asked to be raped. As a victim of sexual assault, it made my blood boil because clothes are not the reason men and women are assaulted, ”Brumfield told the outlet. The high school student shared a screenshot of a comment that hurt her the most. Left: Courtesy of @mgracebrumfie “I dress the way I dress because I know what looks good on me and what makes me feel confident about myself. No one else has the right to tell someone to cover up more because that distracts older men and women from learning to control themselves, ”said Brumfield.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/10/25/teen-calls-out-grownups-for-shaming-her-princess-diana-look/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos