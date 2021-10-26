Stunning Amazon dress sends shoppers crashing down

A client sent Instagram to crumble with a stunning dress that many believed should be accompanied by “professional help.”

After ordering a rust-colored mini dress from Amazon, New York fashion blogger Lauren Wolfe was puzzled to receive a ball of sheer fabric with long stripes running down either side.

The brunette beauty filmed herself sliding into the main piece of fabric and wrapping the bands tightly around her waist to create a dress that perfectly showcases her figure.

“I’m sorry, I love it,” Lauren said in the video, adding, “You can tie it in a few different ways as well.”

The process, which has been viewed 34,500 times since it went live on Saturday, has generated stunned reactions, with viewers stunned by Lauren’s simplicity.

“It looks awesome but I can’t seem to find regular dresses so I leave it to the professionals,” wrote one woman in a comment that racked up 50 likes.

Another pointed out a practical flaw in the narrowness of the dress.

“I love it, but what happens when you have to use the toilet …” she said.

Viewers were amazed at how easily Lauren (pictured) made the process

The influencer (pictured in Positano, Italy) said she “loves” the dress and how you can wear it in different ways

And this is not the first time that a short-lived fashion piece has rocked social media.

Earlier this month, a woman left thousands scratching their heads with an ‘optical illusion’ dress that makes the waist appear smaller than it actually is.

An influencer named Jem elicited stunned reactions after wearing Fashion Nova’s AUD 32 / $ 22.99 “Mind Of My Own Maxi Dress” on TikTok.

In a now-viral video, she poses in the boldly printed dress before tying a thick piece of fabric around her waist.

The eye is brought to see wider hips and a slimmer waist by the downward swirling pattern.

A fashionista has left millions of people scratching their heads with an “optical illusion” dress that makes the waist appear smaller than it actually is.

The video, which has racked up 2.6 million views since it went live on October 10, has garnered stunned reactions.

Viewers quickly flooded the comments section, claiming they were “struggling to figure out” what her figure looked like in the dress.

“I couldn’t figure this out for so long,” one person wrote.

“Girl, looks like you cut yourself in half for a second,” said another, while a third added, “Am I drunk or …?” “

According to the Fashion Nova website, the outfit is not intentionally designed to pull off the waist.

Others raved about the slimming illusion and said they were eager to purchase the dress themselves.

‘I need this!!’ said a woman.

A second added: “I need this kind of magic in my life.”

A description of the product on the Fashion Nova website suggests that the outfit is not intentionally designed to pull off the waist, but many were not convinced.

A similar style is also available on Shein for AUD $ 26.95 / $ 19.99.