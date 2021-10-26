Fashion
St. Petersburg coat drives help families in need: men in high demand
PETERSBURG – Cool autumn days are upon us and winter will be here before you know it. Local coat drives are held to help those in need stay warm.
Old Towne’s Restored Cup café has been collecting coats and underwear for Afghan refugee men since the end of September.
“We received donations every day which is great,” said Hanna Lane, owner of the Restored Cup.
Lane thanks everyone for dropping off donations, and she hopes to finish the ride strong this Saturday. Clothing donations for Afghan refugee women and children are also being collected.
The restored cup is located at 105 West Bank Street. Call 804-451-9252 for more information or visit Restored Cup on Facebook.
Warmth gift
The Public schools of the city of St. Petersburg Parent Advisory Committee [PAC] will collect new and lightly used coats and jackets for children and adults from October 25 to December 10.
No coats / jackets Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Petersburg City Public School Administration Building, located at 255 East South Boulevard.
“Overall, we just want to give a gift of warmth. We want every student to have something they can call their own, hold on and cherish,” said Amanda Harris, PAC member. “We believe that reaching out to the community to help garner support will point us in the right direction to be able to reach our goal.”
For more information, contact Amanda Harris at 804-691-3242.
The Hope Center
Little Creek Kung Fu will be holding a coat drive at River Street Market at Old Towne at 30 River Street on Saturday, October 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“Men’s coats are always the most difficult to obtain and the most in demand,” said Alex Bechtold, owner of Little Creek Kung Fu, an ordained Taoist priest.
Coats and winter clothing, including hats, scarves, gloves and socks will be distributed by Little Creek Kung Fu on Thanksgiving and Christmas at the Hope Center located at 827 Commerce Street in Petersburg.
“Little Creek Kung Fu will have racks in the parking lot full of items for anyone who needs them,” United churches in the city center and Hope Center executive director Scott Fisher.
Holiday meals will be served inside the Hope Center starting at noon. Volunteers are needed.
For more information on donating winter coats, accessories and clothing, call Little Creek Kung Fu 804-420-2604 or email [email protected], and for more information on the Hope Center’s free vacation meals and / or to volunteer, call 804-722-0321.
