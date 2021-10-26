Looking good is a crime: the dress code for female antagonists

Regina George in Mean Girls. Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl. Sharpay Evans in High School Musical. In movies and television, the hyper-feminine style is vilified. If there is a female character who is very interested in fashion, that character often happens to be an antagonist. Sometimes it’s almost like taking care of your appearance is a rite of passage to getting bad. Cady Heron in Mean Girls is a perfect example. At the start of the film, she dresses simply without being hampered by the frivolities of fashion. Her decision to start wearing pink, heels, and pleated skirts is almost synonymous with her decision to get mean and ditch her true friends. This character arc gives clothing the ability to dictate a character’s entire personality, an ironic concession to fashion tropes given that these characters are often seen as superficial in favor of clothing.

It would be myopic to say that fashion-loving female antagonists are portrayed as unintelligent. On the contrary, these characters are often incredibly cunning and innovative. However, their brilliance is a particular mark of intellect; it is almost always used as a means of deception, aimed only at personal enrichment. It creates a weird tale that if you’re smart, loving fashion somehow hurts your intelligence or benevolence. Why is it? Why is it difficult for some screenwriters, directors and the general public to understand a fashionable, intelligent female character and person of good nature?

The answer: Traditionally female interests, especially interests in hyper-feminine fashion, are often not seen in a positive light. They are much easier to laugh at, which maintains the gender binary by continuing to reflect a general hatred of women and femininity. It’s a lot easier to do than creating characters that challenge this trope or take it out altogether. As an audience, we are looking for characters who look like and confirm what we already know. For a lot of people, the fashionable mean girl makes a lot of sense because she presents her femininity in a predictable way: she is too emotional and she is mainly consumed by drama, clothes, social hierarchy and boys. This representation of femininity is tired and it completely ignores the complexity of the genre.

If it’s not the female antagonist who loves fashion, it’s the woman protagonist actively rejecting fashion in favor of more serious activities. Think Kat Stratford in Ten Things I Hate About You or Andrea Sachs at the beginning of the Devil wears Prada. In a article for Elle, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie best describes this dismissal. After leaving Nigeria for America, Adichie noted that in Western culture, women who wanted to be taken seriously were meant to justify their seriousness with a studied indifference to appearance. As the cinema often serves as a reflection of societal values, the common understanding that a woman cannot be serious or even sympathetic if she cares about her appearance or has traditionally female interests is carried over into the shows and movies we watch. .

An exception to this traditional rejection of femininity is one of the protagonists of Little Women, Amy March. And ironically, she is one of the the most hated characters in literature. Unlike her older sister Jo, Amy has no interest in rejecting her feminine side and she often hates it. Although she is sometimes described as selfish and bratty, it seems to be more a function of her age than her personality. The 2019 Greta Gerwigs adaptation is arguably the first where Amy has a chance to redeem herself. The original book and past film adaptations follow the lives of the March sisters chronologically, however, in the adaptation of Gerwig, audiences first meet Amy as a mature woman instead of a young girl. Her scene with Laurie (the boy next to the March sisters) on marriage being an economic proposition shows that she is pragmatic about what it means to be a woman in the 19th century. This rationality is not as interesting or inspiring as Jos’ fiercely independent state of mind. Whenever Jo dons a more androgynous outfit, we see Amy wearing ribbons, creole skirts or pastels. This contrast in style between Jo and Amy is often reflected in a contrast in the characterization of the two sisters. Despite this nuanced portrayal, audiences have historically found Amy to be egotistical, an assertion rooted in the idea that women who present themselves in a predominantly female manner are obsessed with themselves, their silly clothes, and insignificant hobbies. What this proves above all is that we, as a society, are so attached to the fashion trope as a code of evil or selfishness that we blame any character who deviates from it.

So where do we go from here? It doesn’t matter if film and television defend a redemptive character to stay away from familiar conventions of femininity or further vilify the bad girl for lining up with them, the same issue is present. Femininity is seen as shameful, and the large number of people who don’t totally reject or align with her are unable to identify with the characters they watch on screen. As with everything, presenting only extremes is detrimental to everyone involved. As an audience, we need to ask for more: intelligent female protagonists who don’t see loving clothes as damaging to their morals.

Olivia Mouradian is an opinion columnist and can be contacted at [email protected].