Tan France launches outerwear, and he designed each piece himself – Glossy

After selling his fashion brands, Tan France, one of the five fab “Queer Eye’s” and former fashion entrepreneur, vowed never to make clothes again. In fact, even as a young child, France promised to retire at 40. And he sort of did – or rather, he did it before Netflix asked him to join the cast of “Queer Eye,” which premiered in 2018. [Now,] almost every week someone asks me to make a mark, says France. He finally said yes to Thmbl, a fashion brand incubator and retail platform. The two teamed up on Was Him, a gender-neutral outerwear collection that launched in mid-November. Its prices range from $ 375 to $ 475.

For Thmbl, which launched in August with the debut of Her Own, with influencer Helen Owen, France is a clear win in terms of collaborators. Lou Levy, co-founder of Thmbl, said his company’s mission is to fill white space in the market [by] enabling extremely influential designers to gain access to our expertise, ”without the typical risky investments required to launch a fashion brand. For its brands, Thmbl does all of the manufacturing, all of the distribution and all of the creation and asset management, Levy said. Essentially, for Was Him, it’s about developing the brand, but France owns it. Thmbl earns a profit from the sales of the products, which are currently available exclusively on the Was Him website. Retail expansion is planned across the board.

France is not a passive player in the Thmbl partnership. In fact, he showed up to meet number 1 with sketches. I do this for a living. I’m what’s called a technical designer… So when they said, “Well, do it all,” I said, “No, bitch. I know how to do this. I have a separate plan – I am very determined – and this is what I want these coats to look like. I had sketches, I had my technical packs. And they were like, wait, we thought we’d help you design. And I was like, ‘No, it’s here. Let’s just move on to production.

Coats are one of those areas where splurging seems a little more justified, France said. After all, a coat can tie an outfit and be worn for consecutive winters. He said he knew the brand’s price would be too high for some, but stressed the parts are made to last. We don’t create a lasting brand, I know that. We don’t use dead products, we don’t reuse – but what I love is that we create classic silhouettes. There is nothing that can make you think, “Well, that was in 2021,” France said.

Regarding the crowded fashion space, especially for celebrity brands, he added, haven’t all famous people created a brand? Many people, in my opinion, do not belong to this space. But it was my job and my real career.

France said that when approached by fans, it is often just his coat that is pictured, which has motivated his passion for more assertive styles.

[Fans] I don’t care what [I’m wearing] under. [The coat is] the thing that gets shot, ”he said. “So I started looking for trendy coats, and they were so expensive. I could get a Zara coat or a Topman coat, and it would be simple – pretty, but very simple. I know the production, and I know these little details [I was looking for] cost a lot of money, France said. So he decided he wanted outerwear that had some of those hard-to-find details on more affordable styles. I spend hundreds on coats, but not thousands.

France estimated he had 50 to 70 coats – and only a handful were purchased in the men’s department. American designers seem to think that men don’t want to wear coats beyond the knee. But I like a duster on a man; it looks so chic, he says.

As for the designs themselves, the seven pieces in the first edition, which will go on sale in mid-November, all represent a blend of the identity of France and the many places and cultures that have personal significance for him. The embroidery pays homage to her Pakistani heritage, while the designs featured in the embroidery were created by her husband, artist Rob France. The boxy silhouettes and wide, defined shoulders not only allow the coats to be gender-neutral, but also evoke British tailoring. The colors are inspired by the landscapes of Wyoming, where Rob France was born and raised on a ranch. For example, The Checker coat in night and color block features hues inspired by the colors of the ranch, grass, hay and night sky, France said.

The subject of genderless fashion is one that France has opinions on as well, both as a member of the queer community and as a designer trained in the technicalities of clothing creation.

There’s been a big push over the past couple of years, where people – gays, people I know and love – would say all clothing should be genderless. “Who cares if it’s made for men or women? “In fact, as a designer, I would say it matters,” France said. He noted the different placement of the darts as an example of the technical difference between the two traditional categories. Coats, however, offered an opportunity to work around these differences. The three coat silhouettes of Was Him are square. To make sure they fit a variety of body shapes and sizes, France tested them on a friend who wears an F cup, as well as her “Queer Eye” co-star Antoni Porowski.

Best known for television, France was not entirely sure of its own sales potential. However, after a successful one-year partnership with Express that involved the brand showcasing their product choices every month, he felt more confident. He will market was he to its own social platforms. On Instagram, he has 3.8 million followers. I want to see how powerful my reach is. I want to see if I can really encourage people to believe what I believe in, he said, noting that he was convinced the answer would be yes. In my opinion, [social media is] the most powerful tool.