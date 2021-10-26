Outland CEO says BWA report rolls back ethical fashion movement – Sourcing Journal

Outland Denim’s founding CEO James Bartle took to Instagram on Monday to call Baptist World Aid’s (BWA) 2021 Ethical Fashion Report “one of the biggest setbacks to ethical and environmental sustainability movements that I have been a witness for the past 10 years “.

For the second year in a row, the Australian denim brand earned an A +, the highest ranking possible alongside clothing brands Etiko, Joyya Apparel and Mighty Good Basics. Bartle, however, is appalled at some of the brands that have achieved an A rating. Without naming names, the executive said he was “shocked to see brands responsible for huge human rights violations, let alone a legacy of negative culture change with the rapid rise of fashion, get an A “.

“I would like to say that I support what BWA is trying to achieve, but I do not support the current performance of their ratings,” Bartle said.

Brands that scored an A are Adidas, Berlei, Champion, Country Road, H&M, Hanes, Lululemon, Nike, Nudies Jeans Co. Patagonia, Reebok, The North Face, Vans, Witchery and Zara.

The findings of the Australian nonprofit organization’s report are intended to serve as an ethical buying guide for consumers. For the 2021 report released last week, BWA assessed 420 brands across five areas: policy and governance, tracing and risk, supplier relations and human rights monitoring, worker empowerment, and environmental sustainability. BWA used publicly available information and evidence disclosed directly to the organization for the assessments.

Brands that received an A + scored perfect in all five categories. Brands that average an A could receive the grade while also achieving a D in a category. BWA states that for a business to receive an A grade, it must score between 50 and 75 percent on the 46-question survey. For example, Nike and Vans scored an A overall despite a D rating for worker empowerment.

“How is it possible that some brands achieve such high scores while having a reputation for operating both socially and environmentally? Bartle asked in his open letter, adding that any score above C would lead most people to assume it was conveying one of the most important factors.

“On the one hand we have a report that has done and continues to do so much good with impartial audits and which reaches impressive reach in the community every year, but on the other hand we now see a report that is misleading for consumers, ”he said.

Bartle shared these concerns with Peter Keegan, BWA’s director of advocacy, before sharing the letter on social media. Although he was “impressed with his humility” and “his commitment to fighting for the vulnerable”, Bartle is dissatisfied as the report “still leaves already exploitative marks with one of the highest approvals in the network of ethical reporting “.

By comparison, Outland was formed as part of Bartle’s plan to provide income to young women in Cambodia. Although it was launched in 2008 to provide victims of sexual exploitation with safe and dignified employment while rebuilding their lives, the sustainable denim brand has since expanded to accept employees from a variety of backgrounds of vulnerability and need. ‘exploitation. The company received the Thomson Reuters 2020 Stop Slavery Enterprise Award. The award recognizes companies that have taken concrete steps to eradicate forced labor from their supply chains and business operations.

“Unfortunately, with the current display of brand rankings, I’m concerned that most buyers looking to use the guide will unknowingly endorse brands that are not in tune with their own values ​​and, again, those giants of fashion will leap forward and use this report. as a powerful greenwashing tool, ”he said. “We know that for consumers navigating endless certifications, supply chain industry jargon and greenwashing is already a problem for branding to trust, and I’m concerned the way this report displays his grades confuse things even more. “

Rivet has contacted BWA for comment but has yet to receive a response. Prior to Bartle’s statements, BWA explained in an Instagram post that it’s possible for fast fashion brands to get an A despite ties to a “destructive culture change” because they “do better than most for mitigate the exploitation of workers in their supply chain ”. BWA stresses that the size of these companies allows them to invest in resources to prevent modern slavery and technologies that reduce the impact of fashion on the environment.

Other denim brands have been rated by BWA. Abrand Jeans, Calivn Klein, Gap, Levi’s and Neuw Denim received a B rating. Abercrombie & Fitch, Blue Denim Co. and Just Jeans received a C. Jeanswest and Forever 21 were among the brands to receive an F.