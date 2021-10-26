Angelina Jolie In Black Strapless Dress Gives Another Breathtaking Moment At Rome Eternals Photo Call | Fashion trends





Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie gave back-to-back bombshell looks on the red carpet. And now she had another jaw-dropping moment in Rome when the Eternals actor stepped out for the Marvel movie photocall. Angelina posed for the photographers wearing a bodycon black dress worthy of the red carpet. This look comes after she stunned crowds at her film’s Los Angeles premiere and the Rome Film Festival. Angelina and the star cast of Eternals, including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kit Harrington, arrived on the first stop of their world tour of Italy. For the occasion, the 46-year-old slipped into a black Dolce & Gabbana dress. The silhouette-sculpting black satin dress came in a knee-length style and aesthetically accentuated Angelina’s curves. The strapless number had a sweetheart neckline with gathered details at the torso. A slit at the back throughout added a finishing touch. Take a look at all of her photos here: + READ ALSO: Gemma Chan to Richard Madden: Eternals Cast Brings Red Carpet Glamor Angelina paired the dress with black strappy peep-toe heels and ditched all accessories to create a standout look. The actress wore her brown hair with a parting down the middle on the shoulders. Angelina Jolie poses during a photocall for the film Eternals in Rome. (AFP) A smoky eye, winged eyeliner, glowing skin, minimal makeup, and a nude lip completed the Eternals star’s glam choices. Angelina Jolie poses during a photocall for the film Eternals in Rome. (AFP) Previously, Angelina had made headlines with her strapless Atelier Versace dress, which she wore on the red carpet at the 16th Rome Film Festival. The actor arrived at the event with his daughters, Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15. She wore a metallic silver creation from the luxury label with a corset-style bust with gathered details at the waist and an hourglass silhouette that created a floor. ruffled hem. + Meanwhile, MCU’s (Marvel Cinematic Universe) Eternals hits theaters on November 5, 2021. The film is directed by Chlo Zhao and produced by Kevin Feige. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Kit Harrington. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

