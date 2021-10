Ethical athletic brand ‘Able Made’ opens store in SoHo – WWD

Able Made brought its sports-inspired brand history to its flagship New York location, which opened Monday in SoHo. The store is designed for one purpose and one product with continuous wellness activations. Sip and boutiques, influencer events and industry panels are among the events that will be held in-store. “We believe this is the perfect exclusive wellness experience where we can combine our belief in being active and activist and being able to engage the local community and local opinion leaders by initiating a dialogue with us, ”said Suzanne, Founder and CEO of Able Made. McKenzie told WWD. As soon as it opened, the athleisure brand offered a collaboration with the experiential wellness company Energi, as well as a partnership with Just Water by Jaden Smith, a spring water brand committed to fighting plastic waste with its packaging at herbal. A collaborator for the past five years, every Just purchase at the flagship store will help fund Able Made’s founding partner, Ucal McKenzie Breakaway Foundation, a health and football mentoring foundation established by McKenzie on behalf of her late husband. While wellness events are a priority, Able Made’s flagship products, such as its fruit fiber vegan bags and certified organic cotton socks, will be stocked in store. Additionally, Able Made’s existing lines, which include Ts and hoodies, serve as a launch point for its first ready-to-wear collection, coming in November. “One of the things we were already doing in the midst of COVID-19 was domestic manufacturing, so among the companies we were probably one of the least affected,” McKenzie said, noting that the company is “very diligent “to use domestic, organic, animal carcasses and vegan materials. Approximately 98% of the brand’s offerings are made in the United States Customers can expect Able Made’s first line of essentials to fulfill its existing take on sustainability in time for the holidays. Capturing what McKenzie calls “an athlete’s mindset,” she distracts the ten-year-old company from frequent collaborations (Puma was a former collaborator) and toward her own goal. “[Collaborations] will be less frequent [so] we can celebrate what we do as a brand by ourselves, ”McKenzie said. “I think we have a very specific point of view that we will start to reveal in the coming weeks.” The hexagonal geometric lines (depicting a soccer ball), recycled materials and the eco-inked branding are key elements of the store’s design that reflect the company’s evolutionary point of view.

