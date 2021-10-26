Retail Pioneer and Entrepreneur Robert Fisch Strengthens Commitment to Intergenerational Mentorship by Launching FIT Graduate Student Scholarship Program

NEW YORK, 25 October 2021 / PRNewswire / –Today, the Institute of Fashion Technology (FIT), a college of State University of New York (SUN), announced that Robert (Bob) Fish, founder and former CEO of rue21, award-winning author of Fisch Tales: The Making of a Millennial Baby Boomer, and director of the FIT Foundation, launched the Bob Fisch Graduate Scholarship Program.

The program, which includes a $ 300,000 gift and intergenerational mentoring strategy, offers an award for entrepreneurial excellence, thesis project grants, and graduate scholarships for students of the MFA Fashion Design and MPS Global Fashion Management programs of the FIT. Fisch widely recognized as apioneering merchant for his daring and successful innovations in fast-paced, cost-effective fashion retailing, will guide students for an extraordinary one-on-one experience.

“Thanks to Bob’s commitment to nurturing the creativity of the next generation of industry leaders, FIT is the proud recipient of this award. $ 300,000 gift, ”said FIT President Dr. Joyce F. Brown. “This will create a series of unprecedented opportunities that will benefit students in our graduate programs in Global Fashion Management and Fashion Design.”

“I am delighted to present this gift to FIT to help develop the careers of future leaders in the retail industry,” said Fisch. “As the first college of its kind in America, FIT is a major talent pool, which I hope to help enrich through the creation of this new program. I firmly believe in the benefits of intergenerational bonds and mutual mentoring, as it is I can learn a lot from the questions and curiosity of the students, just as they can learn from my answers and my experience.I teach them business, they teach me about life.

The program includes:

A $ 25,000 Entrepreneurial Excellence Award, awarded to an outstanding recipient for the best business plan and best design presented at the graduation closing ceremony.

Ten graduate scholarships for academic excellence, awarded to students of the Global Fashion Management and Fashion Design programs.

Thirty-three end of thesis project scholarships for students of the Global Fashion Management MPS and Fashion Design MFA programs.

In addition to establishing this rewards program, Fisch is also an active member of the FIT Foundation, guest speaker and mentor / advisor to FIT. Under Fisch’s direction, rue21 was also the subject of FIT’s Fashion Merchandising Capstone Project in 2016.

To find out more, visit ADJUST.

About FIT:

Part of the State University of New York, FIT has been a leader in professional education in art, design, business and technology throughout its history. Providing nearly 9,000 students with a rare blend of practical experience, theory and a solid foundation in the liberal arts, the college offers a wide range of affordable programs that foster innovation and collaboration. Its distinctive curriculum is focused on today’s rapidly growing creative economy, including areas such as computer animation, toy design, production management, film, and media. , as well as the marketing of cosmetics and perfumes. Internationally renowned, the FIT relies on its New York City place to provide a vibrant and creative community in which to learn. The college offers nearly 50 majors and awards AAS, BFA, BS, MA, MFA, and MPS degrees, preparing students for career success and leadership in the new creative economy. Notable alumni of fashion include Calvin klein, Michael Kors, Norma Kamali |, Reem Acra, Brian Atwood, Denis basso, Francisco Costa, Nanette Lepore, Bibhu Mohapatra, Ralph rucci, John bartlett, Peter Do, and Michelle smith. Other distinguished graduates include Leslie Blodgett, creator of bareMinerals; designer of international restaurants Tony chi; and Nina Garcia, editor-in-chief, She.

About the FIT Foundation:

As the primary fundraising arm for FIT, the FIT Foundation supports and celebrates fearless innovation, inclusiveness and unwavering creativity. Since 1944, the FIT Foundation has advanced the college’s mission and strategic goals by preparing students to fuel the future of fashion, business, design, technology, and the arts. Serving as a bridge between donors and FIT’s schools, departments and programs, the foundation strives to inspire and empower the vibrant community of friends, students, alumni, faculty and leaders of the FIT industry. Through scholarship development, industry engagement, and social impact programs and events, the foundation is dedicated to the following core mandates: fostering thought leadership, fostering ingenuity and exploration, and help FIT lead the next generation of unconventional minds in the new creative economy.

On Bob fish:

Robert Poisson is recognized as a pioneer trader for his daring and successful innovations in the fast-paced fashion retailing at great prices, especially at rue21. Bob is the founder and former president and CEO of rue21, and took the company from bankruptcy to a quick-win streak that included a hot IPO, building a nationwide network of 1,200 stores and a worth a billion dollars. Bob’s proven management practices and motivational skills have resulted in a unique relationship of mutual mentoring with Millennials in the workplace. He formed a Millennium Advisory Board to serve as an advisory body for the release of his book in 2019, Fisch Tales: The Making of a Millennial Baby Boomer, which led him to become a featured author published by Forbes. In addition, Bob owns the registration and intellectual property of Millennial Baby Boomer (MBB) and continues to develop this brand. Bob is currently President of RNF Group, a consulting firm focused on assessing and evaluating retail and other businesses, as well as providing mentoring services to the existing management of those businesses. Bob was a guest speaker and mentor / advisor at FIT, who chose rue21 as the subject of the Fashion Business Management Capstone school for in-depth study by the senior class in 2016, and earlier this year he was a speaker / presenter guest for Global Fashion Management, presenting their mutual and reverse mentoring strategy based on the Millennial Baby Boomer brand.

