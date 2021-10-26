Angelina Jolie wears custom Versace dress for Rome International Film Festival red carpet





Hollywood actress and producer Angelina Jolie once again graced the red carpet for the world premiere of her upcoming film Eternals. The 46-year-old actress was seen wearing a shimmering Versace gown as she appeared on the carpet at the 16th Rome International Film Festival in Italy. In photos shared by the Italian luxury house, Jolie was seen wearing the custom strapless Atelier dress, crafted from heirloom metallic mesh. The platinum silver dress featured a columnar silhouette with an elegantly draped corset that Jolie complemented with a pair of silver earrings. The actress was accompanied by her two children, Zahara and Shiloh. Zahara, 16, wore a white Greek-style dress with gold straps framing her cleavage. To complete her look, Zahara kept her hair slicked to one side with a white pin, while Shiloh, 14, wore a black knee-length dress. Shiloh completed her look with some casual yellow animal print kicks with her hair tied back. Jolie was also joined by her Eternals star actors Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harrington and director Chloe Zhao at the Rome International Film Festival. The upcoming Marvel Studios film also stars Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Don Lee, Lia McHugh, Zain Al Rafeea, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff. The full cast of stars were present at the world premiere in Los Angeles, with the exception of Barry Keoghan who plays Druig. The film’s Los Angeles premiere took place earlier last week. Jolie was pictured with her five children Maddox, who is twenty, and thirteen-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox alongside Zahara and Shiloh at the Eternals world premiere in Los Angeles. Absent from the group was seventeen-year-old Pax. Jolie wore a strapless olive green draped outfit from the Balmains Resort 2022 collection for the LA red carpet appearance while Zahara and Shiloh recycled their mother’s old red carpet looks. Zahara wore a sequined Elie Saab couture gown that Jolie previously wore to the 2014 Oscars. Shiloh was spotted wearing a beige dress that was a reworked version of the Gabriela Hearst slip that Jolie wore at an event earlier this year. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/angelina-jolie-wears-versace-custom-dress-for-rome-international-film-festival-red-carpet-4362092.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos