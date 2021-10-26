Makeup expert Jeannie Mai Jenkins unveils her first fashion collection – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

We know Jeannie Mai Jenkins can talk about fashion, but it turns out she can create and design too, as she just released her very first clothing collection. Jeannies becomes glamorous with Deco and shows us why she has style.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins knows how to keep it real.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins: I like an air of danger in a man. Just like a little bit. I like a little thug in his

assault.

And she definitely knows a thing or two about fashion.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins: Somewhere right now, a woman has a style dilemma. But don’t worry, I’ve been training for this for years.

So after all this time she’s finally

Jeannie Mai Jenkins: I’m talking about my very first clothing line.

Release your own fashion collection.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins: It’s amazing! Not only is a collection named after me, but it’s in the store that saved me for all of my growing moments in life.

Jeannie has teamed up with Macys INC International Concepts to design an exclusive line that you won’t find anywhere else.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins: You’re going to see 19 pieces in my collection that range from loungewear to tweed sets, workwear and ribbed dresses.

Jeannie has thought of everything, and for good reason too.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins: I wanted transitional pieces. I want you to be able to relax at home like I’m Zooming in right now, but I also want you to put on my tweed jacket, put on some cute jeans and run for a drink with your friends.

The new designer describes her line as

Jeannie Mai Jenkins: Door opening, sexy and free. Very liberating.

She says keeping things affordable and inclusive was a priority.

Jeannie and her The Real co-stars all rocked her collection and hosted a little fashion show on the Monday talk show episode.

Adrienne Bailon: Yeah, let’s go. It’s a fashion show, folks!

Jeannie also showed Deco how she was still able to rock her collection while rocking her baby bump.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins: I did this when I wasn’t pregnant, and now I’m pregnant, and it totally hugs my shape and gives me so much confidence.

This confidence is something that she wants everyone who wears her pieces to feel, too.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins: There is a very strong confidence in having power in what you wear, and so, with my collection, I want you to know that you are harnessing the power.

