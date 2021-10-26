7-year-old girl dresses up as “Nashville Woo Girl” for school’s “Tacky Tourist Day”





NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) A 7-year-old from Pulaski, Tennessee, dressed up as a “Woo Girl” from Nashville for a tacky sightseeing day as debate continues over how to regulate tourism in Nashville. “It was a cheesy tourist day and we had to choose, like a nerdy tourist,” said Natalie Kilpatric, 7. “I didn’t want to wear sandals with socks on. So I dressed as Nashville Woo Girl.” The Grade 2 student who wore a veil, Nashville belt and cowboy boots said what her definition of a ‘Woo Girl’ was: ‘These are people who when they hear or see something something that is their favorite, they go there, Woo! “ For Kilpatric, the boots were especially sticky as she grew up in a rural area where she wears her boots to herd cattle and ride horses. Claire Kopsky For 7-year-old Natalie Kilpatric, who dressed up as “Nashville Woo Girl” for “Tacky Tourist Day” at her elementary school in Pulaski, Tennessee, in the fall of 2021, the boots were especially tacky as she grew up in an area. rural area where she wears her boots to keep cattle and ride horses. For more than 20 years, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp has advertised the city of Nashville to other US cities. “Our goal is to get people to stay overnight in Davidson County to stay in hotels here, and to spend money all over town, they go shopping, they go to eat, they go to attractions and our job is to bring them here … to showcase the best of Nashville, ”said the association’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer Deana Ivey. She said when promoting the city, the goal is to give potential visitors a taste of it all. creativity happening in Nashville. “We promote neighborhoods, we promote chef run restaurants, local restaurants, the whole shopping scene, I mean there is so much here that we are proud of,” a- she declared. As Ivey explained, the “Woo Girls” make up very little of the annual visitors to Nashville, “Our market is 40% leisure travel, 40% convention travel and the rest are business travel. . less than 1% single, but that’s what people see … less than 1% of 16 million. “ Claire Kopsky Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp Executive VP & Chief Marketing Officer Deana Ivey has been carrying the message of the evolving and creative Nashville music-based brand for over 20 years.

“Broadway is great, but it’s for some people who love it. But then, [if] people are looking for something different, there is so much more here, and we want them to know that, “said Ivey.” We are doing everything we can to promote the whole town and all of the great offers that are here. It’s not just about coming here to party and go to the bars, it’s you know it’s about the great restaurants and the great manufacturers that are here that have products that you can’t. find nowhere else. “ The non-profit organization markets Nashville through advertisements and other media, currently focusing on Chicago, LA and New York. “We don’t want to stray from what we’re known for. We don’t want to stray from where music is created. It’s written here, and the real soul of this city is music,” said Ivey, “We haven’t changed our message, we never have.” Claire Kopsky

