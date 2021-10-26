Fashion
Here are the Christmas underwear you ask for in 2021
Yes, the festive romance of late capitalism has meant that Christmas is truly a time for giving and receiving. But let’s be clear: this shouldn’t be the alone moment when you restock your best men’s underwear. You are an adult now. It is not the responsibility of a mom, grandmother, aunt, or romantic interest to make sure you have semi-decent boxers in stock.
It is kind of the case, isn’t it? As we get older, wiser, and more blind to twinkling Christmas lights, coming up with ideas for your own gift list is actually more difficult than buying for someone from. other. A deposit for an apartment in zone 2 is a big request from your sister-in-law. So also a big chunk of Bitcoin. Which leaves the usual stuff: something that smells good, maybe a few pounds, and at least three to four pairs of brand new pants.
Calvin Klein is the most obvious choice. Mark Wahlberg wore them several light years ago in the ’90s, and so everyone copied them in the hopes that they too could grow a gigantic pair of bubble wrap abs overnight. Then there is a runoff from other designer brands; a golden meander with a black belt says “Milanese sex baron with money” even before seeing a Versace label inside. Lululemon works if you practice. M&S is nostalgic. Sunspel keeps things light, comfortable and loose. This is all good. But this Christmas, ask for CDLP to cushion the hangover from the 25th in the morning.
Founded in 2016 and managed from Stockholm, the Nordic brand has become in a few years a cult brand. But this label seems a bit out of place and a bit redundant. Because at the end of the day, CDLP makes underwear (and now t-shirts, loungewear, and swim shorts) that aren’t aimed at a small section of guys with a vested interest. We all want decent pants. They must be comfortable, classic and durable. They shouldn’t show off too much, but they should show us in our best light (especially during those romantic moments when being our best is paramount). They should have a healthy lifespan. They don’t have to be novelty. They should absoutely not be novelty. CDLP ticks all of these boxes.
Their line of pants come in different shapes – briefs, Y-briefs and boxers – but they’re all made from the same fabric. It is called lyocell, and is sometimes called tencel. This soft-grip material was touted as an eco-friendly alternative by Greener Fingers and is created from wood cellulose treated with synthetic fibers. It gives a lot of elasticity, which is important in pants, and it gives a lot of ventilation, which is even more important in pants. But what makes it a favorite on the sustainable circuit is that lyocell, due to its woody composition, is fully compostable and biodegradable.
Admittedly, CDLP is not the only brand to use this fabric. As the industry grapples with its past crimes, several companies have switched to lyocell for a multitude of products. What sets CDLP apart is how it feels. Not just in the underwear, which is really nice. But the whole brand, despite its Nordic lineage, feels intrinsically LA. In the tracksuits peeking out from under the plush overcoats and boxers that dress a night spent on the couch eating Cheetos, there’s a sleazy, lazy sort of glamor; a CEO who emails the whole company about the campaign to legalize weed, if you will. These are men who are positively fit, but not quite Herculean.
At its core, CDLP is still very sexy, of course. The yards of rippling, muscular flesh on her website are proof of that. Although despite all this, the tag has its tongue firmly in one cheek. Her models oscillate between candid and cosplay like real models, all eyes of Zoolander before smirking in the lobby of Château Marmont. Dolph Lundgren, Rocky alum and the most recent campaign stars, fully clothed splash in a swimming pool. His sexuality is within reach, and a little silly; it’s a fantasy, but achievable. So, we don’t feel as asexual as when we watch a pouting Greek god of a country model.
It was the intention. “Andreas, my co-founder and I have been best friends since we met ten years ago. We both traveled a lot together in our respective jobs. I was a director and Andreas worked in fashion,” says Christian Larson, l ‘one of the co-founders and artistic of CDLP. director. “Sharing hotel rooms meant we saw each other a lot in our underwear, and we were horrified to realize what we actually chose to wear underneath. So we wanted to design something that we both wanted, and something that would make men feel both put together and confident. A daily ritual that starts the day. “
And it works. His ardent fanboys regularly replenish their drawers with CDLP for a reason. Who knows: after you’ve unwrapped a pair this Christmas, you might even start shopping for them on your own.
