Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton repainted her iconic lilac 2011 BAFTA dress with grace for the 2021 Earthshot Award





The Earthshot Prize 2021 has been a celebration of sustainability in more ways than one. The invitation said that you don’t need a new outfit but rather consider the environment when choosing one and that’s exactly what the Duchess of Cambridge did. Kate Middleton, who has been known to recycle her outfits from time immemorial to open up a new royal fashion trend, chose a lilac floor brushing against Alexander Mcqueen’s number as she debuted at the BAFTA Brits event. To Watch 2011. She paired her dress for the eco event with a shimmering belt cinched at the waist, a pair of crystal earrings she wore to her sister’s wedding, and her hair swept to one side for make her pleated dress the star of the show. With her came her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William who also chose a velvet suit he wore in 2019. Looks like the woman is still even if you hold princely titles. Also Read: Kate Middleton Shines The Red Carpet In An Embellished Gold Dress For The James Bond Film Premiere Kate Middleton at the Earthshot Prize 2021 Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Earthshot Prize 2021 We couldn’t help but travel back in time to the 2011 BAFTA event and witness the pleated dress for the first time. She wore it with a pearly white belt, diamond set and a metallic clutch that she gave up all in 2021 but shone just as much. Speaking of BAFTAs, Kate Middleton doesn’t hesitate to reuse her outfits from the past on the red carpet too and we love her. Her white and gold Alexander McQueen outfit from BAFTA 2020 debuted in 2012 for a charity dinner in Malaysia where she wore it with gold earrings and a half updo. But for BAFTA 2020, she upped the glam in a French updo, Louis Vuitton necklace, and gold clutch and we frankly love them both! Also read: From coat dresses to cricket jumpers, Kate Middleton wears everything in style on her tour of Scotland It may have been a long time coming, but when the last Bond film made its debut, the Royals couldn’t stay too disconnected very recently. Kate Middleton shone like liquid gold in one of her favorite designer Jenny Packham’s designs featuring a sheer gold sequined bodice and structured cape sleeves that drop to the floor. We can’t wait to see her pose us this look again in the near future. Kate Middleton at the No Time To Die premiere

