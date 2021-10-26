7 steps towards responsible consumption

To maintain a balance between nature and humanity, it is important that we absorb sustainability into our lives and look for ways to reduce the damaging impacts of consumerism.

Responsible consumerism simply means buying products that have little or no negative impact on the environment. This is important to strike a balance between what nature gives us and what we give back to it.

Why is this important?

I’m sure most of you can understand that I have a closet full of clothes left untouched and shelves full of barely worn shoes. We need to grow and take responsibility for our affairs. It is important to understand the consequences of our daily decisions and purchasing choices. It’s time to stop shopping and become friend with the environment!

Here are 7 steps to becoming a responsible consumer. This is a guideline that can be molded into our day-to-day life, from small changes leading to a bigger goal:

1. Consume less:

The very first mantra should be to consume less. It might sound easy, but it really isn’t that easy. Especially for people who fall victim to sales, shopping sprees and retail therapy. The art we need to perfect is to differentiate our needs and wants. Every time you walk by a store to buy something, you must ask yourself, do I really need it? You will have the answer. It’s good to treat yourself to a little something every once in a while, but define what every once in a while means to you.

So whenever your heart prompts you to buy one of your needs, consider using that money for something you need instead.

Nowadays people know the price of everything, but the value of nothing

-Oscar Wilde

2. Avoid wasting resources:

Nothing in this world is free. If you don’t pay for it, someone somewhere is. Hidden costs are all around us, unexposed and unanswered.

India was ranked 103rd out of 119 countries on the World Hunger Index. According to the report, prepared by Welthungerhilfe and Concern Worldwide, India is among 45 countries with severe levels of hunger.

Simple things could be done every day to save resources and reduce their waste. Don’t order too many things at a restaurant just because you liked the items, but couldn’t even finish them. Repair leaky faucets and turn them off while brushing. Reuse water, for example reuse laundry wastewater to wash your car. Save electricity, turn off gadgets when not in use.

In the end, you save some of your money and help nature save a lot of its resources.

3. Buy less or no plastic

We have all heard of the damage plastic consumption causes to our planet. In all fairness, plastic is one of the finest inventions; where can you find such a durable, waterproof and resilient material? The problem is, we humans have exploited it too far!

Single-use plastic is the biggest epidemic of our time. Disposable plastic products like water bottles, straws, polythene bags, wrappers, etc. should not be purchased at all. Start small, carry your own reusable shopping bags, find unpackaged stores to purchase your supplies. Be aware of ordering food or your take out as it has an insane amount of single use cutlery and packaging.

Disposing of plastic is a whole other problem in itself. An article from the World Economic Forum predicted that the amount of plastic in the ocean would actually be greater than that of fish! Shocking, isn’t it? Unimaginable loads of plastic are being sent to landfills. Toxic chemicals and compounds thereof enter the groundwater, which eventually comes back to us.

4. Follow the 4Rs: reduce, reuse, recycle, repair

There’s a reason the 3R strategy is so famous and has its own fan base.

Collapse: It requires not being too hungry or greedy and identifying the most important things that we really need.

Reuse: it is to give a second life to things which are made with their initial objective but which still have much more to give.

Recycle: Be mindful and recycle things that have completed their lifecycle.

Repair: Take responsibility for your items and repair them if and when necessary.

5.Be aware:

It’s pretty easy and we do it without realizing it most of the time. Read the labels on the items you buy, get to know the brands and stores, and find out everything you should be looking for.

The current global scenario is encouraging as more and more people are becoming aware of themselves and the planet. There are a lot of online petitions and public polls going on, questioning corporate accountability. Go ahead and show your support. Every vote counts! You can create your own petitions and post them online or distribute them on social media.

Above all, be curious and ask questions. Your questions can range from how the product is made to its supply chain and marketing. To get started, pull your favorites out of your wardrobe and ask #whomademyclothes?

6.Have high standards and integrity

Buy products that support your values. Switch to sustainable brands that operate on ethical practices. Support green fashion, DIY your beauty products and decoration and be clear about your principles.

An upcoming trend is to wear second-hand clothes and go for second-hand clothes. In India in particular, the tradition of transmitting clothing has always existed. Why not give it a try? Go to clothing swap events, thrift stores and whatnot – the list is endless!

7. spread the word

Last but not the least, let the world know that you are up for something good. Update it on social media and set an example for all your friends and family.

Now, it is impossible to go through all of these steps from the start. It’s okay, take it slow and build it step by step. Whenever you buy something, know that you are supporting the product, the brand, and ultimately the industry. Vote well. You matter, your choices matter.