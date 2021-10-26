Fashion
The bride wears tactical attire so the visually impaired groom can feel what she looks like. Watch | Tendency
There is a chance that the wonderful video will leave you feeling emotional.
A video of a bride wearing a tactical dress so her visually impaired groom could feel how beautiful she is has left people moved. The clip features Anthony Ferraro, a visually impaired athlete, musician and speaker, and his new wife Kelly Ann who works in tech.
Ferraro took to his personal Instagram page to share the wonderful video. Married to my cameraman, he joked as he shared the clip.
The video shows different scenes from the wedding with a voiceover explaining how Ferraro married his best friend. The video also explains how she wore a tactile wedding dress so he could feel how beautiful she was.
The duo met in 2018 and Ferraro felt an instant connection with Ann, reports United States today. Soon they started dating and Ann learned how much he loved the touch of velvet and soft fabrics. That is why she chose a wedding dress with soft fabrics and also incorporated woven cotton flowers with a velvet belt.
Take a look at the video:
+
Since its publication on October 14, the video has garnered more than 30,000 likes. He also accumulated various comments.
Congratulations to you two ! BIG love, wrote one Instagram user. I just cried again! It was an absolutely beautiful and perfect day. Congratulations my loves !!! posted another. Many also posted love emoticons to express their reactions.
“All the time in the aisle I was whispering to him ‘touch my dress, touch my dress’, and it made me so happy to know that he could smell and appreciate my dress as much as I did,” said Kelly Ann. . United States today.
“The thoughtfulness and work to make our marriage accessible to me meant everything. She really is my best friend and like I said, ‘my eyes to the world’,” Ferraro said. United States today.
What do you think of the video?
