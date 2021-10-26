Differences in purchasing habits between men and women





Men and women shop in very different ways, which should come as no surprise. People have needs, and to meet those needs, they go shopping. Shopping is a daily activity for people all over the world, from low cost products to high end products. Most people think that women spend more time shopping than men, who prefer to walk into a store, look for a specific thing they want, buy it as quickly as possible (regardless of the minor differences which lead to somewhat more expensive purchases), then leave. Women, on the other hand, patiently research the type of product in all the available brands, compare models, check the available offers (regardless of how much time they spend selecting a product of their choice), negotiate and ultimately buy. the product to their satisfaction. When online shopping was limited to computers, electrical goods, music, and the like, it was a male-dominated world. Women have taken the lead in internet shopping as the product category has grown.



The majority of women prefer to shop online on a desktop computer, while men prefer to shop on their smartphone. Men limit their search to specific things they are looking for at the time of purchase, while women search for products that are different from what they are looking for. Both sexes consider price when making a decision, but men tend to compromise easily between quality and price, while women are more price sensitive and will make a purchase based on the best deal. available. Men prefer objective information (make, model, speed, etc.) to subjective information, but women are more complete and assess both (customer feedback) and objective information. This is not to say that men do not consider the perspectives and experiences of others; their approach is quite different: women would like to know the reasons and motivations why others bought an item and whether their situation is comparable before considering it in their decision making, while men use the experiences of others with a product that they interested in building their own point of view. Colors have a significant impact on both men and women. Bright colors are preferred by men, while soft colors are preferred by women. Shaded colors, or colors added with black, are preferred by men, while tinted colors, or colors added with white, are preferred by women.

Men are more likely than women to comment on their purchases and product reviews. Single men are more likely to buy alcoholic beverages, while single women prefer to buy cosmetics and health products. The list is lengthened increasingly. Gender is a very important element among all criteria, and it plays a vital role in purchasing decisions. Males have stronger external attention, while females have stronger internal focus. When it comes to psychological and physiological differences, men and women have many differences. When it comes to buying things or services, men and women behave in completely different ways. While women are more subjective and intuitive, men are more analytical and logical, basing their decisions on other people’s purchases rather than trying them out for themselves. Additionally, when men tend to make purchases based on their immediate needs, women view the purchase as a long-term decision. With contributions from Spykar.

