The Carhartt Next Frontier Line Offers New Equipment For The Hard Worker





Carhartt has a new collection made for the worker called Next Frontier. This durable line was designed for warmth, movement and comfort. Inside you'll find coveralls, sweatshirts, jackets and accessories designed for work. Check out the jump below to find all of our top picks from the Carhartt Next Frontier Line. For unstoppable warmth and everyday performance, rugged Carhartt outerwear supports you 24/7. It's been like this from the start and we've been improving our jackets and coats ever since. That's how we continue to deliver the ultimate in all-season warmth, weather protection and ruggedness year after year. Carhartt outerwear that supports you One of the most remarkable elements of this collection is the Firm and loose chore coat lined with a duck blanket. This style comes in two classic color options, khaki or black, and is also weather resistant. The blanket lined construction was designed to add warmth, and it also has a corduroy collar that adds a stylish touch. It has a large pocket to store your essentials and help keep your hands warm. You can find it for the price of $ 90, and its notation 4.5 / 5 stars by Carhartt customers. Another star in Carhartt's outerwear is the Super Dux active jacket relaxed fit. Carhartt states that this jacket is the first Carhartt outdoor gear released in the 1930s as the Super Dux. This men's jacket continues the heritage. The interior of this jacket has a soft and warm sherpa lining. It has a water repellent finish and a durable exterior. It would be a spectacular holiday gift idea, and its price is $ 160. Super Dux workwear Finally, the overalls are an essential part of the new Carhartt collection and ideal for working. The Super Dux Relaxed Fit Insulated Overalls are lined with 3M Thinsulate for extra warmth. These bibs are lightweight for comfort with a style that will suit everyone. The material is water resistant and infused with stretch, making them great for riding, hiking, walking and more. Better yet, it has reinforced windows to protect it from wear and tear.



