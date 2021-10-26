Men’s underwear startup JustWears of Dragons Den lifts 3M to build a palace for your phallus





Based in london JustWears, a direct-to-consumer men's underwear brand, announced that it has raised 2.6 million (about 3 million) in its Seed funding round. The company says it wants to revolutionize men's clothing by using biodegradable materials and ergonomic designs. Investors in this round The tour was led by Pembroke VCT with Ignite XL and Sunshine Ventures. Pembroke VCT is managed by Andrew Wolfson and brings extensive knowledge of the consumer industry. In addition, angel investors including Elizabeth Yin, Managing Director of Hustle Fund, and James McArthur, Co-Founder of Pasta Evangelists, also participated in the round. Aihui Ong, General Partner at Sunshine Ventures, says: We are very impressed with the company's proven ability to grow and retain customers through their data-driven strategies. Beyond price, consumers today appreciate traceability, origin of materials, sustainability and the supply chain. JustWears' sustainable designs and choices resonate with the needs and values ​​of today's consumers. For such a young company, we believe JustWears offers enormous opportunities for continued growth. Use of the capital JustWears is on a mission to use sustainably sourced materials and ergonomic designs to improve people's lives. The proceeds from this cycle will help the company grow its team to around 15 people, invest in bringing new innovative and biodegradable materials to market and develop the company's next product lines. Yang Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of JustWears, explains: Having experienced the impact unsustainable crops like cotton have on the plant, now is the time to reduce our over-reliance on certain natural fabrics. After all, the fashion industry is the second most polluting industry in the world, and until brands and businesses commit to changing the materials they use, that won't happen. We were thrilled to bring Pembroke and our other amazing investors on this journey to help lead this change and create comfortable and durable everyday wear that people love, Liu adds. Innovation in men's underwear JustWears claims he has spoken to hundreds of men and they all have the same problem: their underwear is not suitable for their use. It's disappointing and lets them down. The company thus wishes to manufacture underwear for men much more than a simple utility purchase. The Founders Say: The more research we did, the clearer it became that there hadn't been any innovation in men's underwear for a very long time. There only seemed to be a tough choice between ambitious brands that broke the bank or shoddy brands that would go up, get irritated and crumble after a few wear and tear. Nothing there really spoke to guys who were serious about their underwear, so we made JustWears. The business is the brainchild of entrepreneur Yang Liu, who followed his passion to found a startup aimed at radically transforming the deplorable state of the men's underwear market. JustWears was launched in 2018 by Liu and Alexander Walsh after their Kickstarter became the most successful clothing campaign in the UK. What does JustWears offer? The company uses materials made from natural sources, including trees, seaweed and corn, to reduce the fashion industry's over-reliance on materials like cotton, which requires high standards. water and pesticides to grow. The first product from JustWears is a pair of underwear made with an innovative pocket design and a mesh frame that promotes air circulation. The company claims it is made from tree fibers sustainably sourced from Austria's forests and uses 10 times less water and 20 times less arable land to produce compared to cotton. Since its inception in 2018, JustWears has sold over 150,000 items to over 40,000 customers in over 70 countries and has received over 3,000 five-star reviews. The company has also seen successful growth of over 250% year over year and its products have been featured on BBC Dragons Den, This Morning and Gogglebox.

