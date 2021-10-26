A wedding dress gift celebrates 16 lucky healthcare workers





By Lily Belcher On September 27, 10 brides entered The Regent for Satin & Lace Bridal Boutiques inaugural wedding dress competition to select their dream wedding dress. The wedding dresses were donated to the Regent by Satin & Lace bridal boutique in Winthrop for distribution to hired healthcare workers. The giveaway was originally meant to be a scavenger hunt when it was planned two years ago, but when COVID-19 hit it was revised to give hope to healthcare workers. The brides were nominated this summer and, once selected, chose a Satin & Lace wedding dress. The brides-to-be arrived at the Regent at 11 a.m. for a wedding breakfast. Each was allowed to bring a plus-one, and many brides invited their mothers as guests. [It] was really cool because their mothers hadn’t been with them when they came to pick the dresses, so their mothers hadn’t seen the dresses, said Alison Farnan of Satin & Lace. After getting their dress back, the brides could look at various accessories and some brides even purchased the matching veils that were associated with their dresses. Each bride had the opportunity to share her equally touching stories with the audience and what the wedding dress meant to her. Farnan explained that one of the brides was nominated to receive the dress by her partner, who is also a health worker. Her future husband’s best friend, who was supposed to be at the wedding, died of COVID on the same day she was selected to receive a wedding dress from the event. The email telling them they’d been selected seemed to come when they really needed it most, which is really the thing that really stood out for everyone, Farnan said. The wedding dress gift gave local healthcare workers and their families hope and a happy break from their tough jobs. It gave us all a really good feeling of helping the people who have been at the front lines and in the trenches for far too long, and who were thinking of them, said Farnan. For more information, email Farnan at [email protected] or visit

www.satinandlacebridalboutique.com.

