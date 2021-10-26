Fashion
COVID Costumes Aren’t Funny, and More Dress-Up Missteps to Avoid This Halloween
Its long past It’s time to face that dreaded seasonal question: what am I going to be for Halloween? The guide below is designed to help you avoid some of the more common Halloween costume pitfalls and provide tips for really impress the guests at your next Halloween Social /Bob-a-thon with apples.
Avoid offensive funny costumes
You are allowed to wear any costume for Halloween (as long as you comply with local laws on indecent exposure), but I’m sure you’re a nice person, and eager not to sound like an asshole. So, I’m sure you want to be sensitive to the feelings of other people, and that means being aware of the implications of what you’re wearing.
The easiest way to avoid cultural appropriation and / or any form of -ism is to not dress like someone outside of your own ethnic or cultural group. If you absolutely must Dress up as a member of a group you don’t belong to, make sure your costume is character specific, as opposed to a collection of stereotypes. A white guy dresses like The Saint because he is a big fan of the legendary wrestler, it is much different to dress like Type of tequila shooter.
If your costume is funny because it makes fun of something about a group of people you don’t belong, imagine trying to justify to a member of this group. Like, would you like to explain why this lost puppy costume is it funny for an overweight senior who just lost their dog?
I’m sure you know that you should never do a black face, a brown face, a yellow face or a red face. The green face, however, is quite OK.
If you read this and think about it, why, these people shouldn’t be that sensitive, and you got a half-smile on your face, fine. Wear whatever you want; I am not the police. But don’t be surprised if you’re no longer invited to hang out with decent people.
Don’t wear a COVID costume
A lot of people will dress like the COVID virus, or like sexy hand sanitizer,or like sexy vaccine This year. Don’t be one of them. It is weak and predictable and not funnybut he is the kind of thing a no-fun person would do if they tried to be funny. But really, hisnot funny. Nearly five million people have died. Spectacle a bit of respect.
Pay attention to Politics disguises
No matter where you are on the political spectrum, wearing a political Halloween costume makes you look weird, like the kind of person who screams on CNN.
Ask yourself if really need make a political statement on Halloween. If the answer is yes, OK. Fine. Do it. But at least know your audience. Wear a Trump costume and wear a miss me again? sign could make you party life at Okefenokee Spooktacular Swamp Monster, but it’s practically an act of assault in Los Angeles.
Avoid old-fashioned costumes
There was a time when dressing like Carol Baskin from King tiger was funny. This time was the last Halloween (although it would have been funnier if Halloween felt like March 2020). A year later, no one remembers that far back (although Netflix made a Tiger King 2). So keep your equipment up to date and your references up to date.
I make exceptions for pop culture costumes that are at least 30 years out of date. I fully support wearing a Nancy Kerrigan outfit, a hard hat that says SkyLab Protection, or an accurate screen suit of the number six of The prisoner. You’ll spend all Halloween explaining your costume to puzzled people who will think you’re a nerd, but it’s always better than dressing up like Eleven from Strange things.
Let your child be whatever he wants to be stupid
Parents: Let your child wear whatever they want, no matter how weird it is (unless it’s offensive.)
Making all the costumes your child asks for is one of the great joys of parenthood. My wife made the following costumes for our son: Le Carré de Atari Adventure, a barrel of toxic waste, Hatty Hattington from Castle crashers, and Lara Croft of Grave robber. Some years he preferred a store-bought costume, and he was cool with that, too. The important thing is to let the child choose. Don’t make it an accessory to your costume if they’re over three, and for goodness sake, don’t let them dress like something sexual, even from a distance.
What if your job has a costume day
EThe only time it is okay not to wear a costume to a costumed person the event is when your job has a disguise day. If you are uncomfortable dressing up at work, don’t, and don’t think twice. If you do decide to wear a costume at work, remember that it is still your job, even on Halloween, so avoid sexy or potentially divisive costumes.
A word about sexy costumes
When the vanity of the sexy version of X is so played out that costume makers sell sexy mustard costumes, it would be easy to see it as just played. But on the other hand, feeling free to have sex in public once a year is an important part of Halloween for some people, and who wants to discourage that? Sometimes everyone has to float the monster flag. (But you should read first Claire Lowers, Chief Food Editor of Lifehacker great tips for making a sexy costume.)
Store-bought costumes are fine
It’s obviously cooler to make your own costume than to get a pre-packaged one from Amazon. Halloween is all about self-expression, after all. But if you’re not the creative type, there’s nothing wrong with store-bought Halloween costumes. They are basic, and they Say, I didn’t mean to bother, so here’s some shit I bought at Spirit Halloween along the way. If that’s who you are, fine. Who wants to bother?
But if you don’t want to appear boring, consider renting a costume instead. Depending on where you live, you can rent a level developed and winner of the competition suit for a reasonable price. Then you can return it on Nov. 1 and avoid having to figure out what to do with the precise screen Deadpool costume hanging in your closet.
