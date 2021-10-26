Claire Danes cuts a relaxed silhouette in a gray hooded dress in NYC

Claire Danes cut a relaxed figure with wet hair in a gray hooded dress as she stepped out for a salad in New York on Monday.

The Romeo and Juliet star, 42, put on free makeup for the outing, while looking very relaxed overall and comfortable that fell on her calf.

Taking the comfy look a step further, she opted for charcoal Birkenstock clogs while wearing a black backpack.

Claire held the salad in her hand as she walked along Manhattan Street while her blonde bob was still wet from the shower.

She held her phone in her other hand as she framed her face with clear-rimmed glasses.

Claire is married to fellow actor Hugh Dancy and shares two children with him, Cyrus, eight, and Rowan, three.

While the two are now married and happy, the actress has had other crushes, including one that one of her former co-stars spoke about in her recently published memoir.

Legendary British actress Miriam Margolyes, who played the nurse alongside Claire Danes’ Juliet in the 1996 movie Romeo + Juliet, recently spoke about her work with the star and her Romeo, Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 80-year-old said she never had “fun” like shopping with DiCaprio, although she was not so happy with the way he treated her character’s romantic interest when the cameras did not turn.

“It was obvious to all of us that she was really in love with her Romeo, but Leonardo was not in love with her,” the actress wrote in her book. “She wasn’t his type at all.

Apparently, the Oscar winner didn’t know how to handle his co-star’s intense affection, and that made him look down on his Juliet.

“He was insensitive to her feelings, despised her and could be quite mean in his rush to escape, while Claire was utterly sincere and so open.”

For his part, Danes addressed his crush in an interview in 2018 with the magazine W.

‘Yes. It was problematic. I couldn’t really have a crush on the guy I had a crush on professionally! ‘ said the Me and Orson Welles star.

Danes is not only known for her romantic entanglements. The actress has maintained a busy professional life.

Most recently, she worked on six episodes of The Essex Serpent, a TV mini-series that wrapped filming in late June.

The U Turn actress will play the role of Cora, a newly widowed woman who moves to a small town in Essex where there are murmurs of an ancient and terrifying creature.

Loki star Tom Hiddleston and In the Heart of the Sea actor Frank Dillane will appear alongside the actress.