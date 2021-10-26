Lululemon showcases style and technology in an individualized clothing system for Team Canada

By using new style and technology to create a dress system, Team Canada athletes can … [+] customize their Lululemon kit for the 2022 Olympics.

Lululemon calls it a “dress system” and the system they revealed for their first Olympics as official Team Canada outfitter takes a whole different approach from the norm. The Canadian retailer’s inclusive designs offer a fully customizable kit for every Canadian Olympian and Paralympian participating in Beijing 2020.

“Athletes can really personalize or personalize their experience based on expectations, body types, thermal preferences,” says Chantelle Murnaghan, Lululemon vice president, research and sensation science. “They can really take advantage of modularity.”

The new agreement with Team Canada begins in Beijing and continues until the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, which means that Lululemon will design Olympic clothing and accessories for every athlete and coach for the Opening Ceremony, medal ceremonies, closing ceremony, media opportunities and athletes. ‘village clothes. With a wide range of athletes and experiences to design for, Lululemon addressed the concept of an athlete’s journey, what he feels in the moment, and what he needs to exude confidence and national pride. .

Layered Olympic kits made by Team Canada’s Lululemon include customization for … [+] “Thermal identity”, like the possibility of wearing a down jacket as a backpack.

“There are key moments that we, as a brand, are trying to solve and create an innovative product that solves unmet needs,” said Murnaghan. “We really dig into those moments and ask the questions about how you want to feel and ultimately we approach it all through the science of feeling.”

The exploration began with feedback from the athletes, then traveled to Lululemon Labs to scan athletes’ bodies and test materials and products in a simulated Beijing environment. In all of this, the emphasis on comfort meant a technical approach to individual thermal identity that required the ability of each athlete to approach their equipment however they wanted. This human approach begins with the opening ceremony kit.

Audrey Reilly, Creative Director of Lululemon, Special Projects, said they recognized that athletes could wear the same outfit for eight hours while changing locations, moving around and even just standing in what could be an environment. potentially cold. All the while, the experience offers a chance to “do a little bit of bullying.”

Lululemon gear for Team Canada isn’t just about the Opening Ceremony, but includes a range of … [+] products for village life, podium opportunities, the closing ceremony and more.

This is where the dress system comes in. Take the Team Canada 600-fill goose-down jacket, for example. It has an insulated collar, fitted cuffs and an adjustable hem to keep the warmth inside. It is also water repellent and windproof. The straps on the inside allow athletes to “wear it almost like a backpack,” Murnaghan says, for those times when they want to cool off. The parka also includes a removable piece to shorten the length, allowing the removable section to transform into a scarf or pillow. The rest of the outfit can be mixed and matched, from a 700-fill goose down scarf that attaches to clothing, the insulated trapper beanie that folds over the ears or covers them or mittens that tuck away easily.

During his research, Lululemon studied thermal identity, measuring both the real and perceived aspects of heat. Having a modular system helped solve both of these issues. “It’s not just two layers giving twice the heat,” says Murnaghan. “You have to think about the system as a whole and this particular environment and find heat in the areas where we want heat.”

Laboratory research has also helped to understand body mapping and key areas of heat loss and even how athletes perceive heat loss. Murnaghan says working the perceived views into the actual design and materials helped resolve the physical and physiological needs.

Laboratory testing and environmental chamber studies have been a key part of the Lululemon process for creating … [+] a range of options for Team Canada athletes.

The down embrace at the opening ceremony only shows part of Lululemon’s technology portfolio that Team Canada will be showcasing in Beijing. The podium jacket, which includes a special pocket for an athlete to store a medal both during matches and on the return flight, features 3D knit fabric designed in a way that the company does never made for more heat. Multimedia equipment is two-way stretch for lightweight warmth and resistance to wind and water. Expect various pieces of gear to consist of a four-way stretch, sweat-wicking technical fleece blend, seamless construction, water-resistant PrimaLoft insulation, waterproof construction, merino wool and Silverescent technology to inhibit the growth of odor causing bacteria.

Reilly says that with 70% of a garment’s raw material, every aspect had to be well thought out, a function-oriented design with beauty and a little attitude, style or arrogance added just to improve. comfort. This is why you will see things like an intense focus on the pockets (a lipstick pocket is included in the ladies jacket).

“Each of these layers has been modified enough to overlap and be personalized in the moment,” says Reilly.

But don’t think the aesthetics or appearance of Team Canada has been left behind. Instead, Lululemon wanted to build on the country’s heritage, but modernize it. It started with the national color of red, the name of the country, and even the country’s well-known love for the maple leaf.

The ivory-based closing ceremony kit includes the microscope-inspired maple leaf print on the … [+] outside the equipment in a more festive color and style.

“Red is such a powerful and confident color,” says Reilly. “My vision was not to dilute it, let’s soak the body in red.” There are five different reds in the Lululemon Team Canada Toolkit. And expect to see the reds sparkle at different times, with the inside of the podium jacket in a bright, almost neon red, and the media jacket in a dark, deep red for a different print and energy. The opening ceremony kit is awash in red.

“The red on red on red was a confident story and a story of modern Canada,” says Reilly.

Lululemon took a unique approach to the maple leaf with Reilly putting the leaf under a microscope, literally, and looking at the shape of the leaf in a scientific way. This led to a new print used throughout the Olympic collection, first seen inside the Opening Ceremony jackets to keep the print “close to the athlete’s heart”. The metamorphic leaf print appears in various forms in the kits, such as on the outside of the ivory-based closing ceremony jacket, which is shorter for a more “party” feel.

Expect “CAN” to play a lot, including a 700 fill goose down scarf.

“It’s both overt and secret and that was really part of the creative intention,” she says. “We improve it and reduce it.”

Taking classic pieces, like a leaf, and making them modern was part of the plan. Lululemon, who will use work done for Beijing and athlete feedback Lululemon currently has nine Olympic or Paralympic athletes on its list of ambassadors, including snowboarder Brooke D’Hondt, figure skater Piper Gilles and ice hockey player John Tavaresto help to drive the kit for Paris 2024, includes taking classic Canadian models, such as the parka and the trapper hat, and making them modern. The cap features a smaller beak with a clean design, while the parka has the prints and colors that help cocoon the wearer and make them feel like they’re wrapped in a duvet.

Reilly says Lululemon wanted to obsess over all that is Canadian, but show it from a progressive perspective, something that evolves like athletes wearing the equipment. Even the name of the country is often abbreviated as CAN on the main coins. “A three letter icon of your country,” says Reilly, “we felt it was an essential part of this journey to look to the future and modernize it to bring CAN to life. “