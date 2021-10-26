A last minute Halloween costume? Dress up in 6 DIY styles like this





Everyone has had a busy October. This can lead to forgetfulness, days that pass and ultimately, a shout! This scream isn’t because of the scary season, but rather because all the right costumes were probably bought with only a week to go to the big night, and you have nothing to wear. Fortunately, MyBankTracker.com, the personal finance website, has developed a list of six affordable and easy-to-make costumes ($ 3 to $ 23) you can do at home with plenty of time to enjoy the Halloween weekend. Halloween times: when and where can my kids go and make candy or spells?

Here is the list : 1. Quarterback Items Needed : quarter, duct tape and football (optional)

: quarter, duct tape and football (optional) Cost : $ 3.25 ($ 0.25 for the quarter and $ 3 for the strip)

: $ 3.25 ($ 0.25 for the quarter and $ 3 for the strip) How? ‘Or’ What: tape a quarter behind your back 2. Squid Game Participant (Netflix) Items Needed : white masking tape

: white masking tape Cost : $ 4 (for the band)

: $ 4 (for the band) How? ‘Or’ What: create a three-digit number from 001 to 456 with the masking tape on your chest and back 3. Piece of gum Items Needed : shoe, tape and piece of rubber

: shoe, tape and piece of rubber Cost : $ 6 ($ 3 for a packet of eraser and $ 3 for duct tape)

: $ 6 ($ 3 for a packet of eraser and $ 3 for duct tape) How? ‘Or’ What: place a chewing gum on a shoe and attach it to the costume 4. Babysitter Items Needed : doll and fishing line or string

: doll and fishing line or string Cost : up to $ 17 ($ 2 for string / fishing line and $ 15 for a doll or you can use your child’s doll for free)

: up to $ 17 ($ 2 for string / fishing line and $ 15 for a doll or you can use your child’s doll for free) How? ‘Or’ What: tie the doll to your lower back and sit down when people ask you what the costume is 5. Party animal Items Needed : streamers, balloons, animal mask and tape

: streamers, balloons, animal mask and tape Cost : up to $ 23 ($ 15 for the mask, $ 3 for the balloons, $ 2 for the banners and $ 3 for the ribbon)

: up to $ 23 ($ 15 for the mask, $ 3 for the balloons, $ 2 for the banners and $ 3 for the ribbon) How? ‘Or’ What: choose a solid color to wear to go with the mask and cover yourself with gifts 6. It’s raining cats and dogs Items Needed : umbrella, cat / dog soft toys and fishing line or string

: umbrella, cat / dog soft toys and fishing line or string Cost : up to $ 23 ($ 10 for an umbrella, $ 3 for string / fishing line, and $ 10 for plush toys at the dollar store or you can use your kids’ plush toys for free)

: up to $ 23 ($ 10 for an umbrella, $ 3 for string / fishing line, and $ 10 for plush toys at the dollar store or you can use your kids' plush toys for free) How? 'Or' What: tie the soft toys to the string and tie them to the umbrella

