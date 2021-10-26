21 fall ruffle dresses perfect for any occasion

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

The ruffle details are really romantic, especially on the dresses. The extra flourishes make We feel girly and adorable, and when you’re in the feminine mood, a ruffle dress is the way to go!

There are so many variations on ruffles beyond the simple embellishments on the hem or neckline of a dress. There are more dramatic and subtle ruffles out there, and you can find a style to wear for any occasion. Whether you just want a rocking dress for the day or need it for an upcoming holiday party, we’ve rounded up a slew of styles below that you’ll fall in love with!

21 ruffled dresses to wear from day to night this fall

Casual day dresses

1. Our absolute favorite: You can style this simple Allegra K midi dress for fall dates or even in the office with a blazer and ballet flats!

2. We also like: This Side effect dress is similar to the one above but slightly shorter, so it is suitable for more informal settings.

3. We cannot forget: The corduroy that this level slip dress by Madewell is made of is absolutely ideal for fall!

4. Buyers’ favorite: For a dress you can count on 24/7, this MITILLY trapeze dress is ultra-popular and we love the subtle ruffle details!

5. Best dress with pockets: This slip dress FANCYINN is incredibly flattering and earns huge bonus points for having handy pockets!

6. Favorite midi dress: The material on this Treasure + Bond ruffled dress is actually a soft knit, so you know it will be super comfy.

7. Best long dress: You can wear this bohemian style dress KIRUNDO just about anywhere, and even style it for more chic business!

Weekend brunch and date dresses

8. Our absolute favorite: Wrap-style dresses like this WEEPINLEE number are incredibly reliable and swooned over the ruffle along the hem!

9. We also like: This BerryGo Long Wrap Dress has a ruffle detail that extends all around the hem to give the look a more dramatic effect!

10. We cannot forget: If you are serious about ruffles, this mini dress MIXED offers them in abundance!

11. Most Valued Customers: Amazon buyers have officially branded this steering wheel mini dress Eytino as one of the best selling sites!

12. Favorite Ruffle Fitted Dress: This ASTR the Label floral mini dress is gathered with touches of frills at the hem and neckline!

13. Our choice for a date: This chiffon mini dress ROVLET has an adorable ruffled skirt and plunging neckline for a sultry vibe.

14. Absolute bestsellers: Buyers are obsessed with this piece of Relipop because it’s not really a dress, it’s a playsuit!

Cocktail & Wedding Guest Dresses

15. Our absolute favorite: Everything on this midi dress from ECOWISH it’s perfection, from the bodycon fit to the dramatic one-shoulder ruffle detail!

16. We also like: This full length off shoulder dress Always pretty has the most romantic frill along the neckline.

17. We cannot forget: The detail of the steering wheel on the slit this Knit cocktail dress is the standout feature!

18. Favorite stop dress: You are pretty much guaranteed to turn heads when you walk into a room wearing this Lulus Single Sleeve Wrap Dress!

19. Favorite Subtle Ruffle Dress: The ruffles shown on this elegant rich woman dress look beyond the elegance on the straps.

20. Best flattering fit: This midi dress she has a fit and flare mermaid feel that will look great on a wide range of figures!

21. Best little black dress: Buyers say they like the way this bardot dress smoothes the belly area and feels amazingly comfortable!

Discover more of our choices and offers here!