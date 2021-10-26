Princess Mako, Princess Nina and some of the best foreign royal wedding dresses of all time





Princess Mako of Japan got married, but lost her royal status in the process. Mako has been engaged to commoner Kei Komuro since 2017, but their marriage has been delayed and surrounded by controversy due to a financial dispute over Komuros’ mother. Mako, who is Emperor Naruhito’s niece, announced her wedding in a classic pale blue dress, a pearl necklace, and a bouquet in her hand. It was a moderate affair, making it a stark departure from most royal weddings. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6615%"/> Mako and her husband Komuro gave a press conference to announce their marriage (Nicolas Datiche / AP) Makos wasn’t the only royal wedding of the week, with Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark marrying Prince Philippos with much more fanfare on October 23. < style="display:block;padding-top:149.9813%"/> Prince Philippos and his wife Princess Nina (Yorgos Karahalis / AP) The couple were originally married in December 2020 but due to the pandemic they kept things small, it was their opportunity to have a big public celebration of their nuptials. They did it in style, Princess Nina wearing an off-the-shoulder Chanel gown with a mega train and an antique tiara. She’s not the only royal to wear a playoff dress on her wedding day, however. Prince Rainier of Monaco and Grace Kelly < style="display:block;padding-top:79.7122%"/> Prince Rainier of Monaco and Grace Kelly (PA) Few royal weddings are as iconic as the union between Prince Rainier of Monaco and Hollywood star Grace Kelly in 1956. The wedding dress was designed by her longtime collaborator, costume designer Helen Rose. With a high neckline, long lace sleeves and a voluminous skirt, the Kellys dress inspired a wave of dresses, including the Duchess of Sussex’s Alexander McQueen creation for her wedding in 2011. Princess Alix de Ligne and Guillaume de Dampierre < style="display:block;padding-top:154.0682%"/> Princess Alix de Ligne and Guillaume de Dampierre (Alamy / PA) Princess Alix de Ligne of Belgium married Count Guillaume de Dampierre in 2016, wearing a dress by Belgian designer Grald Wathelet. The dress was vintage inspired with many original details: a square neckline, an embroidered belt and feathers around the waist and sleeves. Paired with a long lace veil and a tiara, Princess Alix was the image of royal opulence. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6774%"/> Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco (Alamy / PA) In 2011, South African Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock married Prince Albert of Monaco, son of Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly. It was an extremely fashionable wedding with Naomi Campbell and Karl Lagerfeld in attendance and Princess Charlene wore a romantic Armani dress to walk down the aisle. According to Vogue, the dress took 2,500 hours for three seamstresses, complete with 40,000 Swarovski crystals. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden < style="display:block;padding-top:63.8715%"/> Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist (Alamy / PA) Former model Princess Sofia married Prince Carl Philip of Sweden in a Grace Kelly-inspired lace gown by Swedish designer Ida Sjstedt. It was a classic dress with a remarkable tiara with diamonds and emeralds. Prince Flix and Princess Claire of Luxembourg < style="display:block;padding-top:144.8568%"/> Prince Flix and Princess Claire of Luxembourg (Alamy / PA) Princess Claire was ethereal for her 2013 wedding to Prince Flix of Luxembourg, wearing a heavily embroidered Elie Saab gown. She took the more is more approach, with an embellished veil and an intricate matching tiara. Prince Pavlos and Marie-Chantal Miller < style="display:block;padding-top:150.3035%"/> Marie-Chantal Miller and her husband, Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece in exile (Sean Dempsey / PA) Prince Pavlos is the son of the last king of Greece, Constantine II (the monarchy was abolished in 1973). Pavlos married Marie-Chantal Miller in a lavish affair in 1995 with a reception at Hampton Court Palace and royals from around the world. Miller wore an extravagant Valentino dress with lots of floral details, which reportedly cost 150,000 to make.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/fashion/nina-grace-kelly-naruhito-prince-prince-albert-b1945456.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos