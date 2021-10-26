Fashion
Stars who have achieved bizarre styles
Life is too short to wear boring clothes! And when you’re someone as popular as Paris Hilton, every bizarre figure is worth a million dollars. The 40-year-old hotel heiress recently broke the internet while putting on a toilet paper dress! The reality TV star, who was draped in toilet paper from head to toe, saw her posing for the photographers. The highlight of this bizarre dress was the elaborate ruffle sleeves and the toilet paper tiara. Although her original dress was a gorgeous short white fitted dress, the creative toilet paper set added much-needed drama to her overall look.
Well if you thought Hilton’s look was weird then you have so much more to explore. Over the years, Hollywood has seen its fair share of celebrities flaunt original designs on the red carpet and at events. So, without further ado, here are some iconic and edgy sets worn by celebrities who have made bizarre fashion history.
HOLD INSPIRED BY THE KATY PERRYS TOILET ROLL
Looks like Hilton’s bridal brunch look was inspired by Katy Perrys’ outfit of the day! American Idol singer and judge Katy Perry took to Instagram last year and posed in a larger-than-life roll of toilet paper. The look, which was part of the reality TV show promotions, had the reality TV initials AI imprinted on the roll. Katy who was all smiles during the shoot, wrote: WIPE (I mean SWIPE) to see how you can vote for your favorite #americanidol top 10 FYI spoiler alert West Coast, if you are looking for that extra roll log on to @AmericanIdol now on @abcnetwork to see my big stupid stash (TP costume disclaimer not made of actual TP) (sic).
RITA ORAS BREAD DRESS
There is nothing better than slipping into a soft and cozy bathrobe after a long shower. Law? Well, singer Rita Ora pulled a robe to the floor and paired it with a towel over her head at the 2013 MTV EMA Awards. The outfit gave a red carpet feel, but no one is complaining. Ritas’ look out of the shower was sexy and she literally showered herself in diamonds.
RIHANA FABRIC PIECES COUTURE DRESS
Singer Rihana is known to turn heads with her red carpet looks. While she stole hearts at the MET GALA 2021, it was her take on the MET GALA in 2017 that closed the red carpet. The singer wore a Comme des Garons Fall 2016 model that was an amalgamation of architecture, floral prints and an avant-garde silhouette. Paired with a pair of red stiletto heels, it was the confidence with which she walked the red carpet that made this bizarre look an obvious masterpiece.
LADY GAGAS MEAT DRESS
Food for thought? Well, pop star Lady Gaga is a fashion icon out of the box. Outside of all of her edgy looks, the meaty dress she wore to the VMA Awards in 2010 never went out of style in the bizarre category. Known for speaking what she thinks, Gaga attended the ceremony dressed in an outfit made of meat. Clad in head-to-toe meat, the A Star is Born actor explained the concept behind the dress on the Ellen DeGeneres show. She said: If you don’t stand up for what we believe in, we will soon have as much rights as meat over our bones.
KIM KARDASHIAN & CARDI B face off
The Queens of Their World, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B rocked the blanket from head to toe with elan. It was Kim who broke the internet when she came out fully covered in an all-black Balenciaga t-shirt dress. The delicate ensemble at METGala 2021 might not have looked as stunning as her previous looks, but surely everyone’s been talking and how! Giving the look, a colorful approach was rapper Cardi B, who walked the streets of Paris in the Richard Quinns ensemble which included a floral mask, boxy jacket, skirt, and tights. Well, the two looks might have been tough for Kim and Cardi to look at, but on the Confidence Meter they scored a perfect 10.
Who do you think did better?
Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/paris-hiltons-toilet-paper-dress-to-lady-gagas-meat-dress-stars-who-have-nailed-bizarre-styles-4367867.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]