Stars who have achieved bizarre styles

Life is too short to wear boring clothes! And when you’re someone as popular as Paris Hilton, every bizarre figure is worth a million dollars. The 40-year-old hotel heiress recently broke the internet while putting on a toilet paper dress! The reality TV star, who was draped in toilet paper from head to toe, saw her posing for the photographers. The highlight of this bizarre dress was the elaborate ruffle sleeves and the toilet paper tiara. Although her original dress was a gorgeous short white fitted dress, the creative toilet paper set added much-needed drama to her overall look.

Well if you thought Hilton’s look was weird then you have so much more to explore. Over the years, Hollywood has seen its fair share of celebrities flaunt original designs on the red carpet and at events. So, without further ado, here are some iconic and edgy sets worn by celebrities who have made bizarre fashion history.

HOLD INSPIRED BY THE KATY PERRYS TOILET ROLL

Looks like Hilton’s bridal brunch look was inspired by Katy Perrys’ outfit of the day! American Idol singer and judge Katy Perry took to Instagram last year and posed in a larger-than-life roll of toilet paper. The look, which was part of the reality TV show promotions, had the reality TV initials AI imprinted on the roll. Katy who was all smiles during the shoot, wrote: WIPE (I mean SWIPE) to see how you can vote for your favorite #americanidol top 10 FYI spoiler alert West Coast, if you are looking for that extra roll log on to @AmericanIdol now on @abcnetwork to see my big stupid stash (TP costume disclaimer not made of actual TP) (sic).

RITA ORAS BREAD DRESS

There is nothing better than slipping into a soft and cozy bathrobe after a long shower. Law? Well, singer Rita Ora pulled a robe to the floor and paired it with a towel over her head at the 2013 MTV EMA Awards. The outfit gave a red carpet feel, but no one is complaining. Ritas’ look out of the shower was sexy and she literally showered herself in diamonds.

RIHANA FABRIC PIECES COUTURE DRESS

Singer Rihana is known to turn heads with her red carpet looks. While she stole hearts at the MET GALA 2021, it was her take on the MET GALA in 2017 that closed the red carpet. The singer wore a Comme des Garons Fall 2016 model that was an amalgamation of architecture, floral prints and an avant-garde silhouette. Paired with a pair of red stiletto heels, it was the confidence with which she walked the red carpet that made this bizarre look an obvious masterpiece.

LADY GAGAS MEAT DRESS

Food for thought? Well, pop star Lady Gaga is a fashion icon out of the box. Outside of all of her edgy looks, the meaty dress she wore to the VMA Awards in 2010 never went out of style in the bizarre category. Known for speaking what she thinks, Gaga attended the ceremony dressed in an outfit made of meat. Clad in head-to-toe meat, the A Star is Born actor explained the concept behind the dress on the Ellen DeGeneres show. She said: If you don’t stand up for what we believe in, we will soon have as much rights as meat over our bones.

KIM KARDASHIAN & CARDI B face off

The Queens of Their World, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B rocked the blanket from head to toe with elan. It was Kim who broke the internet when she came out fully covered in an all-black Balenciaga t-shirt dress. The delicate ensemble at METGala 2021 might not have looked as stunning as her previous looks, but surely everyone’s been talking and how! Giving the look, a colorful approach was rapper Cardi B, who walked the streets of Paris in the Richard Quinns ensemble which included a floral mask, boxy jacket, skirt, and tights. Well, the two looks might have been tough for Kim and Cardi to look at, but on the Confidence Meter they scored a perfect 10.

Who do you think did better?

Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.