Watch JoJo Siwa Dress Up As Pennywise In “Dancing With The Stars”
JoJo Siwa toasted Halloween this week dressing up as the iconic horror character Pennywise for his latest performance on Dancing with the stars.
The influencer and pop star is currently a longtime TV series contestant, an American counterpart to the BBC Come dance strictly.
During yesterday’s (October 25) edition of the show, Dancing with the stars Hosted Horror Night, Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson performed a jazz dance to the track “Anything Goes” from District 78.
“It was scary, DWTS and old Strictly said Judge Len Goodman. If ever a dance captured the flavor of a book, it was this one.
Check out Siwa’s “evil clown” costume, channeling This star Pennywise, below:
Earlier this year, DaBaby denied shooting dancer and YouTube personality Siwa on a recent track.
In February, the North Carolina rapper released a new freestyle called Beatbox, with the lyrics: Ride me niggas gonna see why / N *** a, you a bitch, JoJo Siwa (Bitch).
Following the tracks’ release, fans took to social media to discuss the lyrics, with many believing he was comparing his opposition to 17-year-old Siwa.
DaBaby has now made it clear that the lyrics were not a diss, stating that her daughter is a huge fan of the dancer and has every product she has released.
@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her all the products you have, he tweeted. She thinks she you. Don’t let them fool you into thinking I’ve had a problem with you before. My pun just passed over their heads. All the love on my side, honey, keep shining!
