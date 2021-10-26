Say yes to the dress at Bridal Maven, a bridal gown resale boutique in Dormont





Hannah Balash wants your walk down the aisle to start Bridal Maven. On October 1, she opened Pittsburgh’s first bridal gown resale store at 1443 Potomac Ave. in Dormont. The long vacant space is now an elegant living room filled with chiffon, satin, taffeta and tulle. Balash, who lives in Dormont with her husband and two daughters, has over 200 dresses in stock for brides, their moms and best friends. She accepts new, used and sample consignment dresses that are less than five years old, originally sold for between $ 750 and $ 10,000, are dry cleaned and in excellent condition. She searches all dresses, available in sizes 00 to 30, to check the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. Recently there has been a fashion shift from the classic, white, A-line look to a more relaxed bohemian vibe, with botanical laces and pops of color. Bridal Maven customers limit fashion waste by purchasing recycled clothing. Balash calls these laid-back, environmentally conscious and soon-to-be-married women Bridechillas.

But, she cautions people not to be too careless when it comes to planning. Current supply chain issues due to Covid-19 are impacting the bridal industry. If you’re less than a year away from saying yes, you need to pick your outfit for the big day now. A wave of wedding cancellations in 2020 led to a flood of nuptials in 2021. Women who want to take the plunge can fix an appointment From Wednesday to Sunday to browse the selection with their wedding party. Balash encourages buyers not to put too much pressure on themselves. It’s not intuitive, she said. You have to try things. I’m not like a used car salesman pressuring you to buy a certain dress. I’m here to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Balash has worked in the bridal business for years, working in stores in New York City, where she turned her acting experience into a sales role. She has seen many brides choose dresses based on superstition (brides should wear white on their wedding day) while avoiding beautiful dresses, albeit used, due to the stigma associated with occasionally dressed. . (Guess the marriage didn’t work out.)

In February, Balash opened a pop-up Bridal Maven store on West Liberty Avenue, a few blocks from its current space. She wanted to test her concept of resale before committing. After a month of generating only one sale, she was cold in the eyes. Eventually the numbers grew and she converted the old tattoo parlor into a permanent business, part of a business district resurgence that includes Tal & Bert, Moonlit Burgers, Dad’s Basement, and Potomac Station Coffeehouse. Balash is happy to lend her expertise on everything old, new, borrowed and blue. Working with brides is truly a joyful thing, she says. It’s a very positive environment.

