Wedding dress delays due to supply chain disruptions: how to avoid them

Brides planning to get married in 2022 might need a quick move when they find their dream dress.

Wedding professionals have experienced fabric shortages and supply chain disruptions over the past two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and during this time, couples have had to deal with shipping delays or deliveries that arrive too late.

Virginia-based photographer Joshua King of LaPhotographie.Pro told FOX Business he was working with a September 2021 bride who ordered her wedding dress eight months in advance, but still ordered two spare dresses just in case.

“Brides also order cheap quick gowns from Amazon in situations where their planned gown is not ready on time,” King said. “A wedding we photographed on October 2, 2021, both on the bride and groom the dress and the tuxedo did not arrive until the day before their wedding. “

In California, event planner and creative coordinator Cynthia Najares of For events of all time has experienced shortages and supply chain issues that have led brides to turn to social media for help.

In forums and Facebook groups, brides even resort to dresses that weren’t used and sold through brides-to-be or former brides at a fraction of the cost to get their hands on certain designer styles within hours. by meeting locally, ”Najares said. “My brides are struggling to get changes on time due to high demand from 2020, 2021, and 2022 brides who are planning COVID-19 delayed marriages. [There are] not enough seamstresses. “

She continued, “In August, a bride told me her dress arrived on time one day for her wedding. Cutting it very close is the theme for getting the wedding dress you want. She had been worried for weeks. before his day. “

Nicole Miskelley, the owner of Bride Bride –A wedding salon in Marion, Ill., Said brides can potentially avoid a wedding dress nightmare if they place their orders as early as possible.

“As the supply chain re-regulates and wait times decrease, some of my brands are still forecasting a wait time of around four to six months for dresses, which is longer than before COVID “Miskelley told FOX. “The best advice I can give to brides is to shop early, don’t wait until the last minute.”

She added: “If you are expecting or planning to have a quick wedding, you will need to find stores ready to sell tailored and in your size and may have to settle for a dress that was not quite. which you had envisioned, as many of them are even ready to go out quickly due to the wait times and the growing popularity of short engagements. “

Michelle McFarland, President of the National Bridal Retailers Association and owner of The wedding shop bridal salon in Berkley, Michigan, thinks brides should give themselves a longer period of between eight and 12 months.

“Brides can buy a dress in stock and bring it home the same day, as local bridal stores have so many dress options to choose from in their showroom,” she said. “Working with your local bridal salon is more reliable and will reassure the bride knowing that she has immediate contact with connections to the community to help her wedding dreams come true.”

Large bridal store chains don’t see as much disruption in ordering as independent boutiques and salons.

Heather McReynolds, vice president and general manager of bridal and dress merchandising at David’s bride told FOX that “the company’s supply chain has had to become very agile to overcome the supply chain challenges that affect the world today.”

“We are seeing brides continue to change their plans due to changing COVID requirements and concerns, and it can be difficult for them when thinking about shopping for clothes,” McReynolds explained. “That being said, at David our vertical supply chain and the fact that we have over 250,000 dresses in stock in the US and ready to ship has allowed us to accommodate many couples who are on tight deadlines. . ”

“Our unique ability to scale production across multiple countries, coupled with our growing forwarder network, has enabled us to continue delivering special orders to our customers on one of the most important days of their lives,” said she continued. “For special orders, lead times can vary from four to 26 weeks, so we suggest brides start shopping earlier to give themselves extra leeway where possible.”

Ordering wedding dresses earlier than expected doesn’t have to be a bad thing, according to Rachel Silver, Founder and CEO of Love stories on television, a wedding video sharing website that offers planning insight.

As bridal salon owners and dress designers urge shoppers to order dresses as soon as possible, a sense of urgency may change the way brides shop, Silver said.

“Due to COVID restrictions and hiring difficulties due to COVID, bridal salons are understaffed and may serve fewer brides at a time. This makes it more difficult to get a date,” Silver told FOX. “In some ways this is good – it forces buyers to do more research ahead of time and break the trend we’ve seen over the past few years of brides going to 5 or 6+ salons.” wedding dresses and try on over 20 dresses – buyers were overwhelmed with the choice. Now the brides are more decisive. “