Fashion
Best bridal looks for 2022
The pandemic put life as we know it on hold, and in the hiatus that followed, many couples got to contemplate what they really wanted in a marriage. Now, with the celebrations resounding, the answer has emerged. What people want the most right now is simple: joy, commitment, celebration, ceremony, connection, and an amazing party. And these are festivities made in complete safety; priority to health, relatives and family.
This personal approach to celebration is naturally reflected in fashion. Now more than ever, couples are letting go of old expectations of proper wedding attire and wearing what suits them best, whether it’s a pair of matching suits or a red tulle dress. The only rule is to express your own style. Coming up, our favorite looks of the season to help get you inspired. – Carrie Goldberg, Director of Weddings and Travel
Simone rocha dress; Kay bangle (worn as a handcuff), Kay two stone diamond stud earring, and Kay solitary earrings; Neil lane diamond ring; Thom browne tuxedo, shirt, bow tie and shoes; Lang Antiques brooch; Neil lane alliance.
Why not make both parties wear ivory from head to toe? It is cohesive, refined and defies convention.
Giambattista Valli Love collection dress; Bridal pantora veil; Neil lane engagement ring and alliance; Kay diamond earrings; Yuni Buffa ballerinas; Tom ford white suit, shirt and scarf; Gucci loafers; Lang Antiques brooch.
Balance a ruffled silhouette with something more rugged, like these ivory combat boots. Leave the dress shoes to him.
Simone rocha dress and socks; Dr Martens boots; Kay bracelet, Kay two stone diamond stud earring, and Kay solitary earrings; Neil lane diamond ring; Thom browne tuxedo, shirt, bow tie and shoes; Lang Antiques brooch; Neil lane alliance.
Michael kors dress; Burris Teeth hair bow; Daphne Newman veil; Jacques Marie Mage Sun glasses; Bliss by Monique Lhuillier for Kay Jewelers engagement ring and alliance.
After over a year of not getting dressed, a prom skirt can look perfect with sneakers.
On the right: Alexander McQueen top, skirt and sneakers; Daphne Newman veil; Kay pearl necklaces; Adam Selman x Le Specs Sun glasses.
Throw a cape around your shoulders or accent your veil with an oversized floral brooch.
Above: Vera Wang High dress; Kay solitaire diamond ear studs; Chanel asymmetric dress, brooch and boots; Daphne Newman veil; Kay pearl earrings, pearl bracelets, and diamond bracelets; Kay by Neil Lane engagement ring and alliance.
Valentino lace dress; Mateo earings; Neil lane engagement ring and alliance; On the right: Greta Constantine jumpsuit and overskirt; Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello pumps; Neil lane Anniversary ring; Kay princess cut solitaire earrings.
That he wears color; opt for a costume of your choice. Choose a combination or go the classic route.
About Giannina: Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello tuxedo jacket, shirt, Bermuda shorts, lavallière and pumps; Bliss by Monique Lhuillier for Kay Jewelers engagement ring and alliance; Kay diamond paperclip hoop earring, pear earrings, and solitaire earrings. About Youssef: Gucci combination, Celine shirt, Ben Amon earring (worn as a brooch), and Santoni loafers.
Marriage in a cooler climate? Opt for transparent sleeves, a jacket or a coat over your shoulders.
Danielle Frankel dress, tulle top and earring; Kay pearl bracelets; Bliss by Monique Lhuillier for Kay Jewelers engagement ring and alliance.
Don’t be afraid of color, especially hues that are traditionally bridal across the world, like red, gold, and pastels.
On the left: Reem acra dress; Neil lane engagement ring; On the right: Oscar de la Renta mini dress; Kay link bracelet (worn as a necklace); Kay pearl earring.
Or try a loose fitting costume with an extra long veil and a small handful of flowers. The only real rule is that there are no rules.
Above and below: Line jacket, shirt, top and pants; Hillier Bartley loafers; Daphne Newman veil; Kay pearl earrings.
Photographer: Xavier scott marshall; Fashion editor: Miguel Enamorado; director of weddings Carrie Goldberg; Hairdresser: Tomoaki Sato; Makeup artist: Mitch yoshida; Models:Mai Hong, Giannina Oteto, Nina simone, Philyne, Youssouf Bamba, Claire Crawford; Decor: Juliette Jernigan; Production: Jordan Sapuis at Oregas
