Federal judge says Houston-area students who defy dress code ban on long hair may return to class





Subscribe to the news, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to date with Texas’ most essential news. A federal judge has temporarily ordered that some students in the Magnolia Independent School District sanctioned for violating a dress code ban for boys with long hair may return to class without suffering further consequences. Chief Justice Lee H. Rosenthal’s interim decision of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas comes after the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas sued the Houston-area school district last week on its gender-based policy on behalf of seven students, including six boys and one non-binary student aged 7 to 17. The plaintiffs claimed that because they wore their hair long, they received severe disciplinary measures, including threats or suspensions from school for weeks. Some students were placed in an alternative disciplinary program outside of school which resulted in them dropping out of the district. A d Rosenthal signed the temporary restraining order on Tuesday after deliver an oral decision at a hearing on Monday. Rosenthal wrote in its ruling that four of the plaintiffs could return to school without suffering disciplinary consequences over the district’s dress code policy, and the district is barred from enforcing the penalties previously imposed. The three remaining plaintiffs were denied temporary relief, all of whom cut their hair after the threat of disciplinary action, with one suspended from school. The judge left the door open for these three plaintiffs to seek redress in the future if or when their hair length exceeds school district policy and they face disciplinary action because of their hair length. The temporary relief granted this week, which followed the conclusion of a preliminary injunction hearing, will remain in effect until November 10. A d Reference Temporary Prohibition Order: Magnolia ISD Hair Policy (130.7 KB) The Texas ACLU has argued that Magnolia ISD’s dress code policy violates equal protection under the 14th Amendment and goes against Title IX, a federal law that prohibits discrimination in educational institutions on the basis of sex. In Tuesday’s order, Rosenthal wrote that the plaintiffs have established a substantial probability of success in their argument regarding the violation of rights under the 14th Amendment. The court further concludes that the plaintiffs have established that this gender-based hair policy is substantially likely to violate Title IX, Rosenthal wrote. Magnolia ISD did not respond to a request for comment on the preliminary ruling on Tuesday. Brian Klosterboer, Texas ACLU Attorney, said in a press release the judges’ decision will allow students to stop conforming to gender stereotypes. A d Magnolia ISD still has a chance to drop this policy and treat students equally, Klosterboer said. We hope that other Texas districts with outdated policies will quickly correct them and not follow in Magnolias footsteps by unconstitutionally punishing students solely on the basis of gender and gender stereotypes. Danielle Miller’s 11-year-old non-binary child was one of the claimants who received temporary relief. Miller said in a statement Monday that she was delighted with the judges’ decision. No student should be discriminated against because of their gender, Miller said. I am inspired by how our local community stood up to fight for the rights of our children. Still, it’s frustrating that Magnolia refuses to simply change this outdated policy. I hope [Monday’s] decision is a sign that change will finally come to the school district.

