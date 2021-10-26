Fashion
Marlin relished the opportunity of a dress rehearsal competition in Alabama | UL Ragin ‘Cajuns
There’s the traditional way of getting ready for the start of the college basketball season, and then there’s a unique detour the UL Ragin Cajuns men’s basketball team was able to take this past weekend.
The Cajuns had a rare opportunity to play a charity exhibition game in front of 2,157 fans in a 73-68 loss to Alabama at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.
The opportunity to experience a real dress rehearsal with our team for our film work, our scout reports, our trips, the pre-game warm-ups, said Marlin. It was just a good dress rehearsal and doing it against the country’s 14th team was even better in a place our staff know well.
Typically, teams play unannounced scrums against other teams like UL next week. In these games, coaches can stop the game for special instructions and work on situations.
In a scrum, however, it’s like a real game. However, doing so at the end of October has certain limits.
After all the injuries suffered by UL men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin and his team in recent years, the first week of training is obviously…
In this game, we haven’t put up but probably half of our playbook defensively and offensively, said Marlin. The things we put in were our base on both sides of the ball. We wanted to make sure we were doing them right.
And for the most part, we did. Defensively, we spent a lot of time on defense and rebounds. We have done a good job in both areas.
UL’s defense limited Alabama to 33 percent shots from the field for the game, including 31 percent in the first half.
On the boards, the Crimson Tide had a slim 44-42 margin.
Kobe Julien led the way for the Cadiens with 17 points, three rebounds and five steals. Julien also managed three of the six tries behind the arc. It was an invaluable experience for Julien, who was limited to four games last season due to knee surgery.
“Offensively we didn’t perform as we should,” said Marlin. “We did it sometimes, but not always.
“We were happy with the things we worked on. Our efforts were good. I thought we played harder than them throughout the game.”
It also benefited St. Johns transfer Greg Williams, who settled for nine points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes. Williams had been limited early in practice due to a back problem.
The former Lafayette star Christian was forced to play for so many minutes due to injuries that prevented other potential floor leaders Brayan Au, Trajan Wesley, Ty Harper and Mike Thomas.
He’s (Au) a guy we desperately could have used in this game, Marlin said. He had undergone knee surgery this summer and was bringing it back carefully. We thought he would be back by the second week of camp, but we were preparing for that.
When one, then two, and now four players from the UL men’s basketball team entered the transfer portal since the end of the season, Ragin Cajuns fans …
Harper and Thomas had hamstring issues and are now back at camp.
Arizona transfer Jordan Brown also had 34 minutes of play with seven points, nine rebounds and two steals.
Jalen Dalcourt was UL’s only other double-digit goalscorer in the game with 12 points on 3 of 6 shots from a 3-point field to accompany two rebounds.
Dalcourt and Kentrell Garnett also served as Williams’ playmakers.
Marlins’ biggest disappointment in the game was losing him on the free throw line, settling there for 12 of 21 compared to Alabama making 27 of 33 tries on the charity strip.
We have to do free throws, said Marlin. We didn’t do a good job in this game and it cost us dearly. This is not a problem at all. It was a disappointment the other day because I know how well we shot them in training.
We have been very good the past two years. We have to cash them when we have the chance for a free kick.
Keon Ellis led Alabama with 21 points, followed by JD Davison with 19.
