Gemma Blezard, a 37-year-old single mother, from Bedford, found a lump on her chest while trying on her wedding dress to see if it still fit her a week before her big day

Gemma Blezard, 37, of Bedford, is raising funds so that she can tick off her bucket list and create some precious final memories with her young daughter.

The mother-of-one, who owns a computer consulting firm, is currently undergoing treatment to extend her life after being diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.

She first found a bump on a dress fitting to check if her wedding dress needed touching up before her big day.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy, lumpectomy, radiation therapy and hormone therapy, before being given the go-ahead.

But Gemma was devastated after finding another lump in January and was diagnosed with incurable breast cancer in April.

The single mom started a GoFundMe raise money to complete her to-do list and spend time with her nine-year-old daughter, Mollie Knight, before she passes away.

Gemma explained, “Mollie was 18 months old when I was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2013.

“I was trying on the wedding dress and felt the bump, but tried not to panic and continued with the wedding.

“I went on my honeymoon and noticed it was getting bigger, so I saw a doctor at the hotel and they told me to do a biopsy as soon as I got home and the mountains Russians started.

“During the treatment, they recommended that I have my ovaries removed, which was a big decision at the time, and I had to accept that Mollie was the only child I was going to have.

“But in January I was on my annual mammogram and got a call a few days later about a lump.

“I went back and they did a biopsy and this time they told me it was treatable but not curable, so they can throw me drugs and treatments to save me time, but the prognosis is terminal. “

Gemma was devastated after her diagnosis, but has since managed to raise nearly 60,000 through her fundraiser which she called “help me make memories with my child”.

She added: “When I pass, Mollie will go live with her father and my parents will be involved in her life as much as possible.

“The house will go to Mollie when she turns 18.

“She’s aware of what’s going on – she knows there is good cancer and there is bad cancer and her mother has bad cancer that won’t go away.

“At one point she had a seizure at school and said her mother was going to die and the school is trying to spend time with her and explains that it is important for her to make memories with me while I’m still here.

“I also booked to go to Center Parcs with our friends and the kids.

“I would also like to go on vacation solo to spend some time in the sun.”

Gemma underwent a double mastectomy in 2018 following her first diagnosis and is currently undergoing treatment to help her extend her life.

Gemma said: “I would be surprised if I’m still around around this time next year.

“When I was told it was the fourth stage in April, I was devastated. I was told last week that it had spread to my liver.

“I just hope to make as many memories as possible in the next few months.”

You can find Gemma’s fundraiser and donate here.