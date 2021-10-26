Castle Hill Gilroy Catholic College Grade 12 Students Dress Up As ‘Terrorists’ For Shit Day

White students dressed as what appeared to be “terrorists” in Islamic clothing with water guns during the Grade 12 Dirt Day celebrations.

Six students from Gilroy Catholic College in Castle Hill, Sydney, wore the outfits on Wednesday for a year-end picnic for future high school graduates.

Photos from the last day showed the male students wearing a kaffiyeh – a traditional Arab headdress – white shirts, pants and sandals.

An image has surfaced of six male students at Gilroy Catholic College in Castle Hill, describing ‘terrorists’ during the Grade 12 celebrations (pictured)

They were holding water pistols pointed at other students dressed in banana costumes as the two groups posed for a group photo.

The student who provided the image to Seven News described the young men as “portraying terrorists.”

“To celebrate the graduation ceremony, a group of predominantly Caucasian students dressed up as stereotypical Arab men, with toy guns to represent ‘terrorists,’ he said.

“It is very offensive to the individuals, communities and culture of the Middle East.”

He added that “blatant Islamophobia” still reigned in schools, claiming that the shit incident was damaging to Islamic and Middle Eastern communities.

Principal Cheryl Merryweather argued the event did not represent the values ​​of the college, saying “a small group of students” demonstrated “very poor judgment.”

School principal Cheryl Merryweather apologized for the incident, saying the event demonstrated “very poor judgment” and did not represent the values ​​of the college.

“Grade 12 students at Gilroy Catholic College Castle Hill were recently allowed to attend a disguised end of year picnic,” she told Seven News.

“Unfortunately, a small group of students wore costumes with Arab headdresses and robes and carried plastic water pistols.

“On behalf of the Gilroy community, I am so sorry that this has happened.

“The decision to dress this way showed very poor judgment. I also apologize for not asking the students to change these costumes.

“At Gilroy College, we are proud to welcome people of all faiths and backgrounds. We know that this incident did not represent the values ​​of our College and we are committed to doing better in the future.