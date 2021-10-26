Yves Saint Laurent dress far exceeds pre-sale estimate at Christies – WWD

FIRST POSITION: Parting with designer finds can be a nerve-wracking experience and a recent Christie’s sale in Paris can only increase this reluctance for some serious designer clients and collectors.
A rare evening dress from Yves Saint Laurent’s 1979 collection inspired by the “Russian Ballet” sold for 112,500 euros ($ 130,456) as part of the auction house’s “Modern Art” sale on 22 October. -sale estimate which estimated the dress to be around 10,000 euros (or $ 11,596).
The orange short-sleeved dress with black belt and colorful flowered skirt is inspired by the project of Pablo Picasso and Serge de Diaghilev for the Russian Ballet. More precisely, they collaborate in the ballet “Parade” created at the Théâtre du Châtelet in 1917. Picasso creates the sets, the costumes and the stage curtain of the extravagance. The latter is kept at the Museum of Modern Art of the City of Paris. Saint Laurent once said of his famous 1979 collection: “… my collection was built like a ballet. I embroidered on Picasso, on a slightly soft cubism… ”
Model Amalia Vairelli first spotted the dress on the catwalk in 1979 and four years later it was featured in a retrospective of the designer’s work at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Diana Vreeland opted for an image of the dress for the cover of the exhibition catalog.
The striking Saint Laurent dress was acquired by a patron of the National Gallery of Victoria. The “Hommage à Picasso” evening gown is heading to the permanent collections of the Melbourne Museum. From Christie’s point of view, the purchase is an indicator of the strong interest of private collectors and institutions in fashion design. The work, art and belongings of Saint Laurent, who died in 2008, have proven their worth at Christie’s. In January 2019, the “Catherine Deneuve & Yves Saint Laurent” sale attracted more than 500 bidders from five continents. The final tally was 1.1 million euros. Among the latest bidders were the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Paris, the Fashion Museum in Santiago de Chile and the Bowes Museum in the United Kingdom, each of which acquired several lots.
Another Saint Laurent creation put up bidders later in the year, when the “Sunflowers” jacket, inspired by the art of Vincent Van Gogh and interpreted in embroidery by Lesage, sold for 382,000 euros – a number record auction for a design. by Saint Laurent. Earlier this year, the Yves Saint Laurent wardrobe that had belonged to Zizi Jeanmarie and included several stage costumes was almost sold out. Ninety-eight percent of the lots have been sold, eight of which were acquired by the foundation that Pierre Bergé and Yves Saint Laurent had created. Interest in the designer’s work could gain ground early next year, when a series of exhibitions will be held in honor of the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Yves Saint Laurent fashion house.
